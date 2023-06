On jacresults.com, JAC had previously announced the results of the board exams for classes 10, 12, 8 and 9. Class 11 results for all streams will probably be announced by the Jharkhand board together. To check JAC class 11th results, students need to utilize their board exam roll code and roll numbers as login details. Over 3.5 lakh students who took the Jharkhand Academic Council's exam from April 17 to 19, 2023 have now received their results for this year's exam.

The results of the Class 11th final exam will be released by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) in due course. Whenever it is delivered, students can look at their personal marks on jacresults.com. They are also encouraged to visit jac.jharkhand.gov.in for result-related updates.