CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023: Arts Results To Be Declared Today after 4 pm



The Science stream of the CHSE +2 exam began on March 1 and ended on April 4, 2023. Then again, the exam for Arts and Commerce streams started on March 2 and ended on 5 March 2023. CHSE recently announced the Science and Commerce streams' results on the same official website. In the Commerce stream, approximately 19,526 candidates out of 24,082 took the exam, while 78,938 students out of 92,950 took the Science stream. The general pass percentage of both Science and Commerce streams was 83.93 and 81.12 per cent individually. The 12th class arts result for the year 2023 will be posted on the official websites of the CHSE (Council of Higher Secondary Education) today, June 8 on orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in after 4 pm. Download and review the scorecards who took the CHSE Class 12 Arts Examination.

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023: Steps to check • Go to the official websites at orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in.

• A login page will appear. • Press on the direct link for CHSE Arts 12th Result 2023 on the appeared homepage.

• Click the submit option. • Fill in your personal login credentials like roll number and date of birth.

• View the result carefully, Download, and print a copy of the scorecard for later. • CHSE Odisha 12th class +2 Arts results will display on the screen.

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2023: Recheck If students are not satisfied with their Odisha Class 12th Result 2023, they can settle on either reverifying or re-evaluation their answer sheets. The CHSE Odisha 12th scrutiny and re-evaluation method are accessible for students who wish to have their answer sheets evaluated for potential errors.

Students must use the link provided on the board's official website to submit their rechecking requests in order to recheck the Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023. The reported new results for Odisha Board Arts Result 2023 will be announced later on the site.

