UGC NET 2023: NTA starts registration process, other details inside



The examinations will take place between June 13 and June 22, 2023, and the admit card will be made available in the second week of June. M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the UGC, sent a tweet announcing the June session of UGC NET 2023. On May 10, the National Testing Agency (NTA) began the registration process for the UGC NET 2023 June Session. Eligible applicants can apply for the June session via the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The application deadline for the exams is May 31 at 5 p.m.

UGC NET 2023: Overview Since December 2018, the NTA has used computer-based testing (CBT) to administer the UGC-NET. The UGC NET exams are held twice a year, once in December and once in June. The purpose of the UGC-NET is to determine whether Indian nationals are qualified to hold the positions of "Assistant Professor" and "Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor" in Indian universities and colleges.

The application fee for General/Unreserved is 1500 rupees, the fee for General-EWS/OBC-NCL is 600 rupees, and the application fee for SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender is Rs. 325.







UGC NET 2023: How to apply?

• Visit the official website of UGC-NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

• Press on Application For UGC-NET JUNE 2023 displayed on the home page

• Enter all the needed details and register for UGC-NET

• Upload all the documents and do the payment.

• Download and print a copy for later.

