Home / Health / 25 dedicated Covid-19 hospitals activated in Maharashtra amid rising cases

25 dedicated Covid-19 hospitals activated in Maharashtra amid rising cases

Amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government has activated 25 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals

Mumbai
25 dedicated Covid-19 hospitals activated in Maharashtra amid rising cases

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 5:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government has activated 25 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals.

Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan made the announcement on Wednesday. Amid rising cases, the state has activated 25 COVID-19 dedicated hospitals under the Medical Education and Research department. There are 5,000 beds for COVID-19 patients, more than 2,000 ventilators, 62 liquid medical oxygen and 37 PSA plants. Some 2,000 jumbo and 6,000 small oxygen cylinders have been kept ready by the department in case of emergency, he added. The hospitals conducted mock drills on April 10 and 11, the minister said. They can conduct 30,000 tests in a day if required, Mahajan said. One of the useful measures for restricting COVID-19 spread is wearing a mask during duty hours. I have asked doctors, nurses and paramedical staff to use masks in hospitals, he said. Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 949 new coronavirus cases, while six more patients succumbed to the infection. The state had recorded 505 cases and zero fatalities a day before.

Topics :CoronavirusMaharashtra

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 5:57 PM IST

Also Read

Centre tells states to conduct Covid mock drills in hospitals as cases rise

Covid scare: 3,718 dedicated beds in Bengal's state-run hospitals

Govt approves installation of 'Statue of Knowledge' dedicated to Ambedkar

People rush back to vaccination centres as Covid-19 scare resurfaces

India introduces new Covid-19 rules for travellers from six countries

World Liver Day 2023: Significance, theme, managing fatty diseases and more

Study reveals how exercise improves brain health with chemical signals

Maharashtra records 505 Covid-19 cases, 131 in Mumbai; no death reported

India received 1.4 million medical tourists in last one year, says minister

Self-testing could hide real Covid numbers; kit sales up 15% in Apr: Report

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story