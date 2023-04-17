India received 1.4 million medical tourists in last one year, says minister



According to a LiveMint report, Naik was addressing the second G20 Health Working Group Meeting in Goa when he called for a global health strategy, as India positions itself as a global health destination. Union Minister of State for Tourism, Shripad Naik, said on Monday that an estimated 1.4 million tourists visited the nation in the last year.



Pawar also said that there is a need for consensus on future health emergency management and a global medical countermeasure coordination platform. The keynote address was delivered by the Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar, who stressed India's contributions to global health preparedness. Under the theme, "One Earth, One Family, One Future," she stressed the importance of collaborating in different areas such as surveillance, emergency coordination, and community protection.



Bhushan also welcomed the Pandemic Fund's first call for proposals focusing on surveillance, lab systems, and public health workforce strengthening. Union Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan stressed the need to invest in health systems comparatively more than done in the past. Bhushan also emphasised continuing with the containment and Control of the Covid pandemic by ensuring vaccine availability.



Troika members from Indonesia and Brazil lauded India's health priorities, while also highlighting the need for reinforcing global health architecture and universal health coverage. Bhushan also urged G20 members to integrate health initiatives across multilateral forums like the G7 and the World Bank, thereby, creating an agile global health architecture.

According to a report in The Statesman, over 180 delegates from G20 member nations, 10 invited states, and 22 international organisations are participating in the event.





