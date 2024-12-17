88 mn women screened for cervical cancer under national programme: Govt

Over 88 million women have been screened for cervical cancer under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Disease of which nearly 98,000 were diagnosed with the disease, Union Health Minister J P Nadda told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Under the same programme, over 14 crore were screened for breast cancer and more than 26 crore for oral cancer. Among them, nearly 56,000 breast cancer cases and 1.56 lakh oral cancer cases were detected, he said.

Besides, 32.52 crore people were screened for hypertension and 32.36 crore for Diabetes. The number of diagnosed cases were 3.21 crore and 2.05 crore respectively.

In order to prevent and control major non-communicable diseases (NCDs) including stroke cases, the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Disease (NP-NCD) was launched by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, in 2010.

It focuses on strengthening infrastructure, human resource development, health promotion, early diagnosis, management and referral to an appropriate level of healthcare facility of NCDs.

Under the programme, 770 District NCD Clinics, 233 Cardiac Care Units (CCU), 372 District Day Care Centres and 6410 Community Health Centres have been set up. Under this Program, ASHA administers Community Based Assessment Checklist (CBAC) for all individuals of 30 years and above age group in the population, Nadda said.

Risk assessment for NCDs is done through CBAC and all the high-risk individuals of 30 years of age and above are referred for screening of common NCDs.

Population-based screening helps in better management of diseases by the way of early stage of detection, follow up and treatment adherence.

The National NCD Portal was rolled out by the government in 2018 under NP-NCD for NCD screening and management and ensuring a continuum of care for five common NCDs.

The prevention, control and screening services are being provided through trained frontline workers [Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) and Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife (ANM)], and the referral support and continuity of care is ensured through Community Health Centres, District Hospitals and other tertiary care institutions, Nadda stated.