AIIMS, Wipro GE Healthcare sign MoU to establish AI health innovation hub

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi , on Friday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Wipro GE Healthcare to establish an AI Health Innovations Hub. The hub will focus on developing products and solutions to enhance healthcare delivery and outcomes through precise diagnosis, innovative treatment protocols, and real-time patient data tracking.

As the technology partner, Wipro GE Healthcare will invest around $1 million over the next five years to co-develop, test, and deploy intelligent systems and workflow solutions in cardiology, oncology, and neurology.

AIIMS, as the clinical partner for the hub, will provide multi-modal clinical inputs and function as a real-world clinical environment for the evaluation, feedback, and deployment of GE Healthcare’s AI-enabled solutions.

“A joint working committee from both organisations will oversee the collaboration, which will include clinical research and academic engagement,” a joint statement by AIIMS and Wipro GE Healthcare said.