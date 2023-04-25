Apollo opens genomic institute in Chennai, to open three more in 2023



By the end of 2023, Apollo aims to open three more genomics facilities in Hyderabad, Bangalore and Ahmedabad. The company already has similar institutes in Mumbai and Delhi. Apollo, one of the world’s largest healthcare providers, on Tuesday launched a Genomics Institute in Chennai for the study of genes and genetic disorders.



“India is a highly diverse heterogeneous country, and as a result, genomic medicine could have transformative potential. With decreasing infant mortality rates, genetic disorders are emerging as an important group of diseases," said Preetha Reddy, executive vice chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Group . The Apollo Genomic Institute in Chennai will host a range of services including genetic evaluation, clinical diagnostics, obstetric genetics, cancer genomics, prenatal genetic screening capabilities and more, empowering patients with information to manage and prevent genetic disorders.



The Apollo Genomics Institute aims to transform medical practice by bringing genomic services within the reach of every clinician and patient, the company said. "Today, as our population gets more health conscious, we’re also seeing increased awareness amongst individuals around the value of genomic tests in the prevention and diagnosis of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and genetic diseases. The expansion of the Genomics Institute is a critical step towards the prevention and management of NCDs,” said Preetha.



"At Apollo Genomics Institute, our focus on preventive care and personalized medicine underscores our commitment to a more resilient and healthier society,” said Suneeta. “At Apollo, we believe that patients need to be brought to the forefront of the decision-making process with regard to their health journey. Constantly increasing availability of real-world data sources coupled with patient-centric analytics offer deeper insights into how they are diagnosed, treated and beyond," said Suneeta Reddy, managing director, Apollo Hospitals Group.

India has 20 per cent of the world's global population and contributes to 0.2 per cent of the global genetic database. Apollo Genomic Network is planning to launch a genomic variant database. The Pan-Apollo Genomics Network is also actively involved in academics and research activities.