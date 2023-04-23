Home / Health / India records 10,112 fresh Covid cases, active cases increase to 67,806

India records 10,112 fresh Covid cases, active cases increase to 67,806

India on Sunday recorded a single-day rise of 10,112 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased to 67,806, according to Union health ministry data

New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 10:18 AM IST
India on Sunday recorded a single-day rise of 10,112 fresh COVID-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased to 67,806, according to Union health ministry data.

With the fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally stands at 4.48 crore (4,48,91,989). The death toll climbed to 5,31,329 with 29 fatalities, including seven reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.03 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 5.43 per cent.

At 67,806, the active cases now comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,92,854, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 10:18 AM IST

