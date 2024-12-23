Silver lining: How technology is changing the landscape of elder care

As India’s population ages, elder care is becoming an urgent priority, both for families and the healthcare industry. This has spawned new businesses: Startups that are developing innovative tech-driven solutions that help manage elder care remotely, especially for families living far from their ageing parents.

One such example is Dozee, a healthtech firm that offers AI-powered, contactless remote patient monitoring and an early warning system. The Bengaluru-based firm recently unveiled Shravan, a system that enables families living away from their elderly parents to monitor their vital health metrics like heart rate, blood pressure, and sleep patterns. This health data is shared with both the families and healthcare providers via a mobile app and can be accessed 24x7. By providing real-time alerts, Shravan helps families, even those overseas, stay connected to their parents’ well-being and enables early medical intervention when needed.

Mudit Dandwate, chief executive officer and co-founder of Dozee, pointed out that traditional health monitoring methods often fall short of providing clinical-grade, real-time data necessary for early detection. And existing support systems — such as occasional check-ins, help from relatives and neighbours, and limited telemedicine — offer limited reassurance and often fail during emergencies. As a result, even manageable conditions are overlooked until it’s too late. Dozee, which is now present in over 200 hospitals in 40-plus districts, intends to bridge this gap through early detection of a potential health deterioration and timely medical interventions. The firm is also expanding its operations to Africa.

Beyond individual products, elder care is also undergoing a broader transformation. Organisations like KITES Senior Care are focusing on delivering healthcare and assistance in a familiar, home-like setting, allowing seniors to maintain their independence while receiving the support they need. Rajagopal G, CEO of Columbia Pacific Communities and KITES Senior Care, emphasised that families increasingly prefer this approach over traditional old-age homes. KITES has served over 6,500 elders in the ‘out of hospital care’ segment and caters to 2,400-plus seniors in retirement homes. “Many seniors are becoming more comfortable with digital tools for healthcare consultations, health monitoring, and staying in touch with family members,” said Rajagopal. “At KITES, we assist them in navigating these technologies, ensuring they feel confident and supported” rather than overwhelmed.

The need for such solutions is growing as India’s elderly (60-plus) population, which is currently over 149 million, is expected to more than double to 347 million by 2050. As the country’s demographic shifts, the demand for more efficient, technology-driven healthcare solutions will only increase. But technology alone cannot solve the issue; it must be accompanied by thoughtful implementation that takes into account the real-life challenges faced by seniors. Khyaal, another player in the elder care space, offers an app that goes beyond health monitoring. It engages seniors with live workshops, games and curated travel packages, besides offering on-demand assistance and safe payments, while also allowing families to stay connected. With over 2 million users across tier I and II cities, Khyaal demonstrates how community-building and elder care can go hand in hand.

The rise of wearable technology is another aspect reshaping elder care. Devices that monitor heart rate, oxygen saturation levels, blood pressure, temperature and even ECG data are becoming common. Aashish Contractor, director-Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, has seen first-hand how wearables can provide critical insights. “Recently, I had a patient who showed me his smartwatch readings of a heart rate, which was below 40 beats per minute,” he said. “We investigated further, and discovered that he needed a pacemaker immediately. In summary, I do believe that these wearables can give us some good information, but it needs to be used judiciously.”