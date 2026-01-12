Centre deploys team after 2 suspected Nipah cases identified in West Bengal

The Centre has deployed a National Joint Outbreak Response Team after two suspected cases of Nipah virus were identified in West Bengal.

The team includes experts from the All India Institute of Health and Public Hygiene, Kolkata; the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune; the National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE), Chennai; AIIMS Kalyani; and the Department of Wildlife under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

According to official sources, the suspected cases were detected on January 11 at the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) at AIIMS Kalyani.

“Given the serious nature of Nipah virus infection, a zoonotic disease known for its high mortality and potential for rapid spread, the situation is being handled with utmost priority,” officials in the know added. The Centre has shared guidelines on Nipah virus under the Communicable Disease Alert with the state unit of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP). The state has also been advised to maintain close coordination with the deployed expert teams and to carry out meticulous contact tracing and other containment measures. In addition, the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi, has been activated to coordinate the national response.