Centre to expand internet access to Arogya Mandirs, enhance CMO training

The Centre is looking to increase internet coverage to Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs), expand teleconsultations, and formulate new training programmes for Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) under the National Health Mission (NHM).

In a Mission Steering Group (MSG) meeting of the NHM, chaired by health minister JP Nadda held on Tuesday, stressed on the need for ensuring required results of healthcare schemes at the grassroot level.

The MSG is the highest policy making and steering institution under the NHM, providing broad policy direction and governance for the health sector

“Crucial discussions covered in the meeting include policy frameworks, operational strategies, and financial norms aimed at enhancing health care delivery and achieving the NHM’s objectives,” said an official in the know.

This included the need to increase AAMs internet connectivity to ensure a rise in teleconsultations in rural areas. According to government data, the number of teleconsultations have increased from 2.6 million in 2019-20 to 118.3 million in 2023-24. The health minister also underlined the importance of the roles of officers like the CMO at ground level, asking officials to ensure translation of agendas and objectives of different health schemes. Citing administrative hindrances, Nadda stressed on enhancing and strengthening the capacities of CMOs by introducing training and capacity building exercises. “The MSG also discussed introducing Ayush interventions along with screening and management through AAMs to address the issue of obesity in the country,” the official quoted above said.