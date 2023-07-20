Home / Health / DCGI warns against use of pholcodine-containing cough syrups, cites risks

DCGI warns against use of pholcodine-containing cough syrups, cites risks

Regulator asks doctors to suggest an alternative to patients for treating their symptoms

Sohini Das Mumbai
File photo of cough syrup. Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 11:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India’s drugs regulator has issued an advisory asking doctors, medical professionals and patients against using pholcodine-containing cough syrups and cold medication after the World Health Organization (WHO) raised an alarm.

The WHO’s advisory for healthcare professionals and regulatory authorities highlighted the risks of anaphylactic reactions associated with the use of pholcodine-containing products. The global agency said that people who have consumed pholcodine-containing cough and cold remedies within the last 12 months before undergoing surgical procedures involving general anesthesia with neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBAs) may be susceptible to severe allergic reactions.

“The matter was referred to the Subject Expert Committee (Antimicrobial & Antiviral) to seek expert opinion on the safety alert published by WHO on Prior use of pholcodine containing cough syrups and cold remedies and risk of perioperative anaphylactic reactions to NMBAS for any regulatory interventions required on the matter,” said the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), Rajeev Raghuvanshi.

The DCGI asked doctors to suggest an alternative to patients for treating their symptoms. “To verify whether the patients scheduled to take general anesthetics (NMBAS) have taken pholcodine containing cough syrups in the previous 12 months and also be aware of anaphylactic reactions in such patients,” he said in the advisory.

Raghuvanshi advised consumers or patients to "exercise caution" when considering the use of pholcodine-containing cough and cold remedies. “If you have taken Pholcodine-containing cough and cold remedies within the past 12 months and are scheduled for a procedure involving general anesthesia, it is essential to report this information to your healthcare professional prior to the procedure,” he said.

Also Read

India-made cold, cough medicines under WHO lens after nations flag concern

WHO investigating more syrups, drug samples; list of alerts may expand

LIVE: Marion Biotech to lose manufacturing licence in cough syrup case

Top headlines: Record dividend for Tata Sons, govt testing for cough syrup

Instead of cough syrup testing, need to go for root-cause analysis: Bhaskar

What is front-of-pack labelling? Is the current model misleading?

Govt eases Covid guidelines for i'ntl travellers, drops RT-PCR requirement

Cancer care should focus on patients rather than commerce: Lancet

Can Aspartame cause cancer? WHO committee says no, reaffirms daily intake

Aspartame 'possibly' carcinogenic, yet safe at common use levels, says WHO

Topics :Cough syrupWorld Health OrganizationhealthcarehealthDrug makers in India

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story