Eye helpline launched to connect patients nationwide with Delhi doctors

The initiative, spearheaded under the banner of Sight Sarthi India Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation, promises free telephonic and video consultations for anyone

Representative Image: India's rural population faces the toughest challenges in healthcare. Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Making eye care accessible to citizens, a team of leading ophthalmologists in Delhi have launched a national eye helpline number to connect doctors with patients from all over the country.

The initiative, spearheaded under the banner of Sight Sarthi India Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation, promises free telephonic and video consultations for anyone across the country struggling with eye problems.

Headed by Dr Ikeda Lal, cornea, cataract and refractive surgeon and medical director at Delhi Eye Centre, the helpline is set to become a lifeline for millions - especially those in remote towns and villages who often struggle to access quality ophthalmic care.

With a dedicated team of leading ophthalmologists from Delhi, the project is designed to break barriers of geography, cost, and access.

From cataract and refractive errors to preventable blindness, millions either delay or avoid treatment due to lack of access or high cost of travel, Dr Lal said.

"The newly launched helpline bridges this gap by offering free consultations with some of Delhi's top specialists, the option of second opinions for patients wishing to reconfirm their diagnosis or treatment, and easily accessible care for people in rural and remote areas through free of cost telephonic and video consultations," she said.

This means that a villager in the hills of Uttarakhand, a student in Bihar, or a factory worker in Rajasthan can now directly connect with Delhi's finest eye doctors without leaving their home, Dr Lal said  "No one in India should lose vision just because they couldn't reach the right doctor at the right time. With the National Eye Helpline 9990-666-872, we are erasing the boundaries of geography and cost. A single phone call can now connect you with some of the finest ophthalmologists in Delhi. This helpline is not only for patients but also for families seeking clarity in treatment decisions. We are also focusing on offering second opinions through the helpline. People can call us, share their reports over video consultation, and get clarity," Dr Lal said.

Anyone facing vision problems -- ?whether mild irritation, blurred vision, eye injuries, cataract concerns, or even questions about LASIK or corneal transplants -- ?can connect on the hellpine and speak to an expert, free of cost.

Dr Lal said the initiative is particularly vital for rural India.

"India's rural population faces the toughest challenges in healthcare. For them, travelling hundreds of kilometers for an eye check-up is not always possible. With this helpline, we are bringing Delhi's top specialists to their doorstep virtually. Imagine the change it can bring when a farmer in Madhya Pradesh or a grandmother in Assam can talk directly to a Delhi eye specialist without leaving their village. This is how we democratise eye care in India."  Dr Harbansh Lal, a senior opthalmologist who has more than three decades of experience, said, "This helpline will encourage patients to consult doctor in a very early stage as many patients delay the treatment which worsens the situation.Early treatment will ensures better recovery in patients".

The helpline can be accessed from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :doctorsIndian doctorsHealth with BS

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

