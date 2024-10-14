Faima pauses strike as Bengal govt holds emergency meet with doctors

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), on Monday paused its nationwide shutdown of elective services after the West Bengal government called an urgent meeting to discuss the demands of protesting doctors.

The body had earlier called for a shutdown of elective services, which are non-urgent in nature, in solidarity with ongoing doctors’ protests in West Bengal yesterday. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Calling the emergency meeting by West Bengal chief secretary Manoj Pant a result of pressure mounted by FAIMA and the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the body stated it will closely assess its outcome to ensure it meets the demands of the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF).

The WBJDF is an umbrella body of all junior resident doctors working in government-run medical institutions in West Bengal.

“Should the demands not be adequately addressed and concrete actions not be taken, we will proceed with the nationwide boycott of elective services by resident doctors on October 15, 2024, in solidarity with WBJDF,” FAIMA said in its official statement.

The call to shut elective services had come in response to the non-completion of demands and reports of violence against protesting doctors demanding justice for a 31-year-old resident doctor, who was found brutally assaulted in the seminar hall of Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College in August this year.

Elective procedures are usually scheduled in advance and differ from urgent or emergency surgeries requiring immediate attention due to life-threatening conditions.

The doctors’ body added that emergency services would continue, despite the call to shut down elective services. “We remain deeply committed to our patients and the sanctity of our profession. However, the safety of all healthcare professionals is non-negotiable,” FAIMA stated.

The body has also asked all resident doctors associations (RDAs) and medical associations to convene general body meetings to prepare for a collective boycott of elective services.

If doctors go through with the shutdown, it will be the second such instance of a nationwide stoppage of elective services after a 13-day strike in August 2024.

Several RDAs and other doctors’ associations, both in public and private institutions, had taken part in the strike, with the action being called off only after being urged by the Supreme Court.

Junior doctors in Kolkata have continued the stir, starting an indefinite hunger strike since October 5 over demands for justice and security for doctors on institution premises, with several participants being hospitalised due to deteriorating health.

Other demands include establishing a centralised referral system for all hospitals and medical colleges in the state, forming task forces to ensure essential provisions for CCTV, on-call rooms, and washrooms at their workplaces.

Keeping all demands in mind, the Supreme Court in August had also asked the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to form a ten-member National Task Force (NTF) to formulate a protocol for the safety and security of healthcare professionals.

The task force has been directed to submit a final report within two months of the order. It is expected that the report will be submitted later this month.