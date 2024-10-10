Mental wellbeing paradox: How cost, stigma hinder therapy access in India

As conversations around mental health gain momentum, a recent survey has revealed an interesting paradox, that while 83 per cent of surveyed individuals believe mental health issues carry no shame, 81 per cent feel embarrassed to admit they are undergoing therapy.

ITC’s ‘Feel Good With Fiama Mental Wellbeing Survey 2024’ report highlighted that despite increasing acceptance of mental health concerns, societal judgement continues to deter people from seeking help. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While this has been a persistent issue for people dealing with mental health issues, the report reaffirmed that many individuals still avoid therapy, not because of a lack of awareness, but due to a deep-rooted stigma. The fear of being judged for seeking help leads to delayed intervention and a reluctance to engage in open conversations about mental wellbeing.

Cost, stigma still deter people from seeking help

The report noted that 77 per cent of the respondents cited cost as a major obstacle to therapy, while 74 per cent pointed out that health insurance doesn’t cover mental health services, further restricting access.

Furthermore, 55 per cent people still are of the opinion that therapy is for the weak, indicating that mental health support is still burdened with stigma, while 82 per cent of respondents believe that finding the right therapist requires significant effort.

The report also highlighted that 83 per cent of youth reported higher anxiety and fear of change compared to older individuals, pointing to unique pressures on Gen Z and millennials. However, 80 per cent of Gen Z participants believe their parents would support them in seeking therapy, signalling a gradual shift in family dynamics.

Workplace stress and career pressures

The survey also delved into the workplace’s role in mental wellbeing, revealing the importance of balancing career demands and mental health. A staggering 90 per cent of respondents called for better work-life balance policies to alleviate workplace stress. Additionally, 42 per cent feel that career-related worries negatively impact their mental wellbeing.

More From This Section

Meanwhile, burnout continues to remain a significant issue, with 71 per cent of those who have experienced workplace stress attributing it to societal pressures to succeed. Notably, Gen Z participants identified lack of a work-life balance as a major contributor to their mental health concerns, reflecting the challenges faced by young professionals.

Personal relationships and mental health

In terms of personal relationships, the survey highlighted that among Gen Z, 64 per cent said that mental wellbeing issues harm their friendships, while 55 per cent of millennials cited their marriages as being affected. Toxic relationships also emerged as a significant source of mental distress, particularly in cities like Bangalore, where 41 per cent of participants identified them as the leading cause.

The shift to digital solutions

The report said that one notable trend in the mental wellbeing landscape is the rising adoption of online counselling. Among those dealing with mental health issues, 46 per cent have embraced virtual therapy, up from 33 per cent last year. Gen Z is leading the charge, with 52 per cent now open to online counselling, compared to 36 per cent in 2023.

The survey also highlighted the various coping mechanisms individuals use to manage stress. Popular methods included meditation (31 per cent), yoga (29 per cent), physical exercise (30 per cent), and music (36 per cent).