World Thrombosis Day 2024: History, importance, and tips to reduce the risk

It is possible for your leg to feel strangely heavy, as if something is pressing down on it. You may dismiss it as simply being a result of day’s exhaustion, but soon you start to experience a persistent aching that gets worse when you move. Additionally, you might have noticed swelling in that leg, which would have made the skin feel heated and tight. Although these symptoms may appear mild, they may be signals of thrombosis, which, if left untreated, can have dangerous repercussions. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Dr. Rahul Bhargava, Principal Director and Chief BMT at Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram, says thrombosis is a dangerous condition in which a blood clot can cause a heart attack, stroke, or even death. "Though genes play a role, lifestyle changes and medicines can reduce the risk drastically," he says.

World Thrombosis Day: History

The International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) created World Thrombosis Day in 2014 to commemorate the birthday of Dr. Rudolf Virchow, a pioneering German physician from the 19th century who was the first to identify and explain the mechanics of thrombosis. Vascular medicine got its foundation thanks to his research on blood clots. Since thrombosis is a major cause of mortality and disability globally, the effort aims to address the serious public health concern it poses.

World Thrombosis Day: Significance

The World Thrombosis Day is significant for many reasons, one since it focuses on preventing blood clot-related deaths and complications. The risk factors for thrombosis, such as prolonged immobility, surgery, cancer, and certain drugs, are not well known to many people. Increasing knowledge makes it easier for people to identify symptoms early, seek prompt medical attention, and take preventative action. World Thrombosis Day aims to lower the worldwide burden of thrombosis and promote healthier lifestyles by promoting risk reduction education.

World Thrombosis Day: 5 Tips to reduce the danger of blood clots

• Daily exercise increases blood circulation, which helps keep blood clots from forming. Exercises that improve vascular health and lower the risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) include swimming, cycling, and walking.

More From This Section

• Obesity and excess weight impose additional strain on the cardiovascular system, raising the risk of thrombosis. Additionally, irritation brought on by excess fat can damage blood vessels and encourage the production of clots.

• The blood may thicken due to dehydration, increasing the risk of a clot. Water consumption throughout the day maintains blood flow and lowers the risk of clotting. It is crucial to stay hydrated during travelling or when you are immobile.

• Blood can pool in the legs from prolonged sitting or standing without movement, which raises the risk of DVT. Take regular breaks to stretch and move your legs if you work a sedentary job or are at risk for blood clots.

• Smoking raises the risk of blood clot development and destroys blood vessels. Cigarettes' nicotine and other substances irritate blood arteries, which encourages the formation of clots.