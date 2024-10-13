FAIMA calls for elective services shutdown in hospitals from Monday

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), a body representing resident doctors’ associations (RDAs), on Sunday called for a shutdown of elective services in hospitals across India starting Monday in solidarity with protesting doctors in West Bengal.

The call for a shutdown of elective services comes after reports of violence against protesting junior doctors who are on a strike demanding justice for a 31-year-old resident doctor, who was found brutally assaulted in the seminar hall of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College.

Elective services are non-urgent and not medically necessary. These procedures are usually scheduled in advance and differ from urgent or emergency surgeries requiring immediate attention due to life-threatening conditions.

Several RDAs and other doctor’s associations across India had earlier shut non-urgent elective services for 13 days in August 2024, calling it off after being urged by the Supreme Court.

In an open letter addressed to all state RDAs, including those in medical colleges and institutes of national importance, the doctor’s body said that after exhaustive discussions, they have unanimously decided that it is time to unite on a national scale.

“We had given an ultimatum for escalation to the Chief Minister of West Bengal in a previous letter, however no satisfactory action has been seen, compelling us to request all RDAs and medical associations across the country to join us in our call for a shutdown of elective services across the country, commencing Monday,” the communication stated.

The body, however, also requested all RDAs to ensure that emergency services remain functional at all times.

The Supreme Court had also asked the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to form a ten- member National Task Force (NTF), to formulate a protocol for the safety and security of healthcare professionals.

The apex court had directed the task force to submit an interim report within three weeks and a final report within two months of the order.