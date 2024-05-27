Home / Health / Fischer Medical Ventures makes India's first indigenous MRI system

Fischer Medical Ventures makes India's first indigenous MRI system

Eyes acquisitions to broaden medical tech reach

healthcare, long-term sickness, hospitalization, hospital
Photo: Bloomberg
Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 6:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Chennai-headquartered Fischer Medical Ventures (FMVL), aiming to lessen the country's reliance on imported devices, has manufactured its magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems domestically, claiming to be the first company in the country to achieve this. The company is also open to making acquisitions and investments to broaden its medical imaging and medical technology offerings.

The Indian medical device industry is heavily reliant on imports, with estimates suggesting 80-85 per cent of devices coming from outside the country. This dependence translates to a staggering import bill of over Rs 63,200 crore.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Fischer MVL is actively looking to acquire and invest in several high-tech ventures, including companies producing CT scanners, X-ray equipment with AI-powered solutions, teleradiology solutions, and advanced diagnostics. This expansion aims to diversify Fischer MVL's portfolio and enhance its offerings in the diagnostic solutions market, covering a wide range of point-of-care services. By embracing innovation, the company seeks to equip healthcare providers with the tools necessary for timely and accurate diagnoses, ultimately enhancing patient care and outcomes.
The company is developing its MRI systems at a production facility in the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) in Visakhapatnam. AMTZ, India's premier medical technology park, provides a conducive environment for production, with access to facilities and a skilled workforce. The company also successfully got publicly listed on the BSE last year in December, signifying a new chapter, with Ravindran Govindan as group chairman and CEO and Shankar Varadharajan as chief operating officer. Govindan brings over 45 years of experience, while Varadharajan boasts a distinguished career in investment banking and strategic leadership.

Fischer MVL aims to establish a leadership position in the medical imaging and MedTech industry in India.

Also Read

IPL 2024: CSK vs KKR head-to-head, Chennai pitch report, weather forecast

Chennai Petroleum stock up 17% on strong Q4 results, dividend announcement

IPL 2024 auction: Players that Chennai Super Kings would be on a hunt for

IPL 2024 HIGHLIGHTS CSK vs GT: Dube, bowlers star as Chennai win by 63 runs

IPL 2024: CSK vs KKR Playing 11 - Chennai make three changes in their XI

Experts flag need to stop OTC sale of antibiotics, spread awareness

NHM helped increase central govt's spending on healthcare, says CSEP study

On hottest days, hospitalisation risk doubled in people having sugar: Study

State regulators asked to withdraw marketing of cancer drug Olaparib

Non-profit criticises ICMR for rejecting Covaxin study, alleges censorship

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :MRI technologyChennaihealthcare

First Published: May 27 2024 | 6:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story