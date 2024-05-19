Phase V constituencies: Women's health insurance remains key challenge

Concerning anaemia among non-pregnant women and pregnant women, 95.9 per cent and 89.4 per cent are off-target, respectively

Constituencies from eight states voting in the fifth phase of elections on Monday are far-off in meeting several sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Health insurance among women remains a key challenge for all 49 constituencies. More than half of these constituencies are off-target on 20 out of 33 sustainable development goals (SDGs) related to population, health and socioeconomic well-being, according to a Business Standard analysis of the dataset from a study titled ‘Call for action: presenting constituency-level data on population, health and socioeconomic well-being related to 2030 Sustainable Development Goals for India’. The study by authors S.V. Subramanian, Amar