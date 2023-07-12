Home / Health / Gaming Disorder: PUBG-like game addiction makes 15-year-old scream in sleep

Gaming Disorder: PUBG-like game addiction makes 15-year-old scream in sleep

Video game addiction landed a 15-year-old boy at a disability institution for counselling and treatment. Know more about Internet Gaming Disorders (ISD), its symptoms and prevention

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Video game addiction landed a 15-year-old boy at a disability institution for counselling and treatment

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 3:27 PM IST
A 15-year-old boy from Alwar, Rajasthan, had to be sent to a care facility for counselling and treatment due to his addiction to PUBG-like online games.

The class 7 student is experiencing deteriorating mental health because of his addiction to playing mobile games. The teenager reportedly has been playing mobile games for 15 hours a day continuously for six months.

The boy used to scream "fire-fire" while sleeping, and his hands also continued to shake. His eating habits are also negatively impacted due to his excessive gaming addiction.

Currently, the boy is admitted to a disability institution, where counsellors have a close eye on him and are monitoring his progress.

The family hopes that the counselling will help the boy to overcome his gaming addiction and heal his mental heatlh.

What is Internet Gaming Disorder (IGD)?

Internet Gaming Disorder (IGD) is a continuous or repeated involvement with video games causing distress and affecting one’s daily life and functioning.

IGD is described separately from excessive use of the internet, social media, or online gambling.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) also added the gaming disorder in its 11th revision of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11) in mid-2018.

WHO defined gaming disorder in ICD-11 as "a pattern of gaming behaviour (“digital-gaming” or “video-gaming”) characterised by impaired control over gaming, increasing priority given to gaming over other activities to the extent that gaming takes precedence over other interests and daily activities, and continuation or escalation of gaming despite the occurrence of negative consequences."

What are the symptoms of Internet Gaming Disorder (IGD)?

Here are the symptoms of Internet Gaming Disorder (IGD):
  • Inability to reduce playing or quit the game
  • Not performing well at school, work, or household activities
  • Losing interest in previously enjoyed activities 
  • Using video games to relieve negative moods
  • Being socially awkward
  • Continue playing games despite facing problems
  • Not following up properly on daily activities or chores

How do video games become an addiction?

There are no specific causes of video game addiction, but experts believe that the process of winning games may release dopamine, a neurotransmitter that plays a critical role in many body functions, including memory, pleasurable rewards and motivation

Recently neurological research showed the similarities in the brain of people with video games and substance use disorders.

What are the preventions of Internet Gaming Disorders (IGD)?

According to experts, counselling could be very effective in preventing Internet Gaming Disorders as it reduces the psychological risk factors related to it, like low self-control, anxiety, impulsivity, etc.

Topics :Video gamesonline gamesPUBGinternet addictionmental disorders

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 3:27 PM IST

