Wockhardt charting a recovery riding on a promising new antibiotic

Mumbai-headquartered Wockhardt is charting a turnaround, riding on its promising antibiotic pipeline, led by a candidate codenamed WCK5222.

Rarely is a novel drug developed in India sought after by doctors to save patient lives if it is still at the trial stage. WCK5222 has already saved five patients' lives here under a compassionate-use programme.



WCK5222, or cefepime-zidebactam, is an injectable novel combination antibiotic that has been granted qualified infectious disease product (QIDP) status by US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), as it targets several critical and high-priority superbugs listed by the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and USFDA.

As the drug candidate addresses unmet needs in the management of difficult-to-treat infections, USFDA has approved an abridged clinical development for WCK5222, the company said. Basically, the drug workds against all major superbugs that have become resistant to most antibiotics used today, and which are often referred to as multi-drug resistant (MDR) or extensively-drug resistant (XDR) pathogens. Globally, mortality rates in patients infected with the above MDR superbugs is in excess of 30 per cent.



More than 40 peer-reviewed articles have appeared in medical journals, and so Indian doctors are now asking to use the drug under compassionate grounds to save patient lives, Wockhardt said.

Sachin Bhagwat, senior vice president, Wockhardt, R&D centre told Business Standard: “Under compassionate use, lives of 5 critically-ill patients (including patients with cancer, immunosuppression, bone marrow transplants) not responding to even last-line antibiotics, were saved.” He added they have also received compassionate use requests from the UK and some South Asian countries.



Before the drug is used under compassionate grounds one has to demonstrate through laboratory testing that the pathogen infecting the patient is susceptible to WCK5222. So this activity takes place at the firm'sR&D centre in Aurangabad as the drug is not available in the market. “The doctor applies to the DCGI online, and meanwhile, sends samples or isolates (pathogens isolated from urine or blood) to us. It takes around a day or so to give the results. The drug is then shipped to patient's location. The total turnaround time is 5-7 days after the doctor triggers for use of WCK5222 on compassionate grounds,” Bhagwat explained.

Thus, some factions in the medical community have requested for EUA for WCK5222. Dr Abdul Ghafur, Consultant, Infectious Diseases at Apollo Cancer Institute, Chennai and also the Managing Trustee of AMR Declaration Trust has written to the DCGI seeking emergency use authorization (EUA) of two new antibiotics including WCK5222 to save patient lives.



Ghafur told Business Standard that he has asked the Indian regulator to allow EUA of two molecules - Cefiderocol (already approved in US) and Wockhardt’s Cefepime-zidebactam (which is in phase 3 trials) in order to save patient lives. Compassionate use logistics takes time, and serious patients do not survive that window. “Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and the rise of superbugs is as big a health emergency as was Covid-19. We should consider an EUA now to save many patient lives,” Ghafur said, adding that every hospital in the country is now treating patients with drug-resistant pathogen infection.

Meanwhile, riding on the initial success of WCK5222, Wockhardt is eyeing a turnaround. It also is betting on the overall antibiotic pipeline (see chart).



Wockhardt posted revenues of Rs 2,693 crore for 2022-23, down 17 per cent. The company's loss widened to Rs 621 crore in FY23, from Rs 411 crore the previous year. At present, Wockhardt's long-term debt is about Rs 490 crore, said Deepak Madnani, the firm's chief financial officer.

He added that “Post launch of WCK5222, our overall debt will hardly be anything. We had a huge debt earlier of around Rs 3,000 crore about five years back, and today we have already reduced that. We have achieved a huge debt reduction, and now plan to keep it at this level, because we also have to run our clinical trials for our NCE pipeline.”



Around $20-25 million is needed for completing phase-3 trials of WCK5222 – this has been partly tied up and the rest is in process.





Already launched EMROK/ EMROK O >47,000 patients treated in India, Clinical study underway in Russia; filing in several emerging markets completed Around a third of the study on 535 patients globally has been done. Indian patients would be 15 per cent of the global trial, spread across sites in UK, Latin America, US, China and India. Wockhardt plans to complete the trials within a year and submit the new drug applications (NDAs) by the end of 2024. With QIDP-linked fast track approval (6-9 months NDA review period), the approval may be granted in 2025, the company said.





CABP: Community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; HABP: Hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia

VABP: Ventilator associated bacterial pneumonia UTI: Urinary tract infections