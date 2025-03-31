Home / Health / Gennova Biopharma partners with CEPI to develop mRNA Nipah vaccine

Gennova Biopharma partners with CEPI to develop mRNA Nipah vaccine

Nipah virus, a highly lethal pathogen belonging to the Paramyxovirus family, has caused multiple outbreaks in South and Southeast Asia over the past two decades

HIV, Vaccine, vaccination
| Image: Bloomberg
Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 9:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, has announced a collaboration with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to advance the development of a self-amplifying messenger ribonucleic acid (saRNA) vaccine for the Nipah virus. The initiative has secured up to $13.38 million in funding from CEPI to accelerate vaccine research and development.
 
The partnership will also see Gennova working with the Houston Methodist Research Institute (HMRI), a CEPI partner based in the United States, to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into vaccine development. AI-driven analysis will be used to identify potential vaccine targets by optimising the properties of viral proteins that stimulate the immune system. The clinical trials are set to begin in India, where past Nipah outbreaks have been recorded.
 
Nipah virus, a highly lethal pathogen belonging to the Paramyxovirus family, has caused multiple outbreaks in South and Southeast Asia over the past two decades, with a fatality rate of up to 75 per cent. Although outbreaks have been geographically limited, the virus’s natural reservoir—fruit bats—is found in regions that are home to over two billion people, making the disease a global health threat.
 
Speaking on this, Kent Kester, executive director of vaccine research and development at CEPI, stated: “With no approved vaccines or specific therapeutics for Nipah, CEPI is committed to leading the global effort to develop countermeasures. Gennova’s saRNA technology could not only help fight Nipah but also contribute to future pandemic preparedness, potentially enabling rapid responses within 100 days of identifying a new viral threat.”
 
Unlike traditional messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines, which introduce pre-made antigenic proteins into the body, saRNA vaccines provide genetic instructions that allow the body’s own cells to produce these proteins. The company states this approach could enhance the immune response while requiring lower doses, making it a promising platform for future vaccine development.
 
Gennova’s partnership with CEPI is not new. In August 2023, CEPI granted the company $3.6 million to optimise its saRNA technology for developing vaccines against unknown pathogenic threats, often referred to as Disease X.

Also Read

LuNGS Alliance to enhance access to tailored cancer therapies in India

Modi govt uplifted India's health infrastructure, says Amit Shah in Hisar

Premium

Consumer protection: Manufacturer held liable for defective hip implant

Five years after lockdown: Is India prepared for another health crisis?

Love chewing gum? You may actually be munching microplastics, finds study

 
Commenting on the collaboration, Sanjay Singh, chief executive officer of Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, stated: “By harnessing the capabilities of our saRNA platform, we aim to develop a next-generation vaccine against Nipah. This partnership sets a new benchmark for the rapid development of mRNA vaccines while ensuring equitable access and strengthening global health security.”
 
CEPI has invested over $100 million to advance Nipah virus vaccine research. Through its collaboration with CEPI, Gennova has pledged to uphold CEPI’s Equitable Access Policy, ensuring that the vaccine, if successfully developed, will be made available first to at-risk populations at an affordable price. The partnership also includes provisions for technology transfer, which could aid future vaccine development efforts against other emerging infectious diseases.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

What is ZooWIN: Govt portal to monitor anti-rabies, anti-snake venom stocks

Premium

Over 600 private hospitals voluntarily opted out of AB-PMJAY since 2018

AI tools used in TB screening under 100-day drive: Govt to Rajya Sabha

Health Ministry releases national guidelines for medical oxygen management

Fresh capex to boost hospital bed expansion by 35-40% in 3-5 years

Topics :healthcarehealth

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 8:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story