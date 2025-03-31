Gennova Biopharma partners with CEPI to develop mRNA Nipah vaccine

Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, has announced a collaboration with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to advance the development of a self-amplifying messenger ribonucleic acid (saRNA) vaccine for the Nipah virus. The initiative has secured up to $13.38 million in funding from CEPI to accelerate vaccine research and development.

The partnership will also see Gennova working with the Houston Methodist Research Institute (HMRI), a CEPI partner based in the United States, to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into vaccine development. AI-driven analysis will be used to identify potential vaccine targets by optimising the properties of viral proteins that stimulate the immune system. The clinical trials are set to begin in India, where past Nipah outbreaks have been recorded.

Nipah virus, a highly lethal pathogen belonging to the Paramyxovirus family, has caused multiple outbreaks in South and Southeast Asia over the past two decades, with a fatality rate of up to 75 per cent. Although outbreaks have been geographically limited, the virus’s natural reservoir—fruit bats—is found in regions that are home to over two billion people, making the disease a global health threat.

Speaking on this, Kent Kester, executive director of vaccine research and development at CEPI, stated: “With no approved vaccines or specific therapeutics for Nipah, CEPI is committed to leading the global effort to develop countermeasures. Gennova’s saRNA technology could not only help fight Nipah but also contribute to future pandemic preparedness, potentially enabling rapid responses within 100 days of identifying a new viral threat.”

Unlike traditional messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines, which introduce pre-made antigenic proteins into the body, saRNA vaccines provide genetic instructions that allow the body’s own cells to produce these proteins. The company states this approach could enhance the immune response while requiring lower doses, making it a promising platform for future vaccine development.

Gennova’s partnership with CEPI is not new. In August 2023, CEPI granted the company $3.6 million to optimise its saRNA technology for developing vaccines against unknown pathogenic threats, often referred to as Disease X.

Commenting on the collaboration, Sanjay Singh, chief executive officer of Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, stated: “By harnessing the capabilities of our saRNA platform, we aim to develop a next-generation vaccine against Nipah. This partnership sets a new benchmark for the rapid development of mRNA vaccines while ensuring equitable access and strengthening global health security.”

CEPI has invested over $100 million to advance Nipah virus vaccine research. Through its collaboration with CEPI, Gennova has pledged to uphold CEPI’s Equitable Access Policy, ensuring that the vaccine, if successfully developed, will be made available first to at-risk populations at an affordable price. The partnership also includes provisions for technology transfer, which could aid future vaccine development efforts against other emerging infectious diseases.