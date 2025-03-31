What is ZooWIN: Govt portal to monitor anti-rabies, anti-snake venom stocks

The government has introduced a digital platform, ZooWIN, designed to track and manage the real-time availability of anti-rabies vaccines (ARV) and anti-snake venom (ASV) across the country. Similar to the Co-WIN and U-WIN platforms, ZooWIN will centralise data and improve collaboration among healthcare providers, municipal authorities, and veterinary services.

ZooWIN aligns with the Union Health Ministry’s broader initiatives to combat rabies and snakebites.

The portal has been developed by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) with technical support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Last year, the ministry introduced the National Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Snakebite Envenoming (NAPSE), which aims to halve snakebite-related disabilities and deaths by 2030 through a ‘One Health’ approach.

According to NAPSE, India records an estimated three to four million snake bites annually, resulting in approximately 50,000 deaths, which makes up half of the global snakebite mortality rate.

Pilot rollout in in five regions

Initially, the platform will be piloted in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh. A one-day training session for state health officials was conducted on March 28 in the national capital, with further training sessions planned at state and district levels ahead of full implementation.

Also Read

In addition to ZooWIN, the NCDC and UNDP India launched a dedicated helpline last year in the five pilot states: 15,400. This service provides information and guidance on rabies and snakebite treatment.

Rabies and snakebites in India

India bears a significant burden of rabies and snakebite-related deaths. According to UNDP data, the country accounts for nearly 36 per cent of global rabies fatalities, with approximately 60,000 deaths worldwide each year. Additionally, snake bites cause around 50,000 deaths annually in India.

ZooWIN leverages the Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) and U-WIN digital architecture, currently operational under the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) of the Union Health Ministry. This integration will enable real-time stock monitoring, ensuring adequate vaccine availability in health facilities and preventing supply shortages.

Improving vaccine access

A key feature of ZooWIN is its ability to assist people in locating the nearest health centres stocked with ARV and ASV, particularly in rural and underserved areas. The platform will also facilitate tracking and follow-ups to ensure adherence to the complete post-exposure prophylaxis regimen for rabies.

“Inadequate public awareness, low vaccination coverage for dogs, and limited post-exposure prophylaxis facilities have exacerbated India's rabies crisis,” UNDP stated. ZooWIN is expected to improve vaccine access and distribution, ultimately reducing fatalities.

[With PTI inputs]