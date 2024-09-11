Health risks during rainy days; 5 effective tips to prevent illness

The monsoon season brings much-needed relief from the scorching heat. However, it also comes with its own set of health challenges. Getting drenched in the rain, while often unavoidable, can pose several health risks if not managed properly. From respiratory issues to skin problems, the aftermath of getting wet can affect your overall health in various ways.

The rainy season often comes with a lot of health risks and challenges draining your energy and poses several health risks. Hence, it is essential to understand these potential risks and people should take preventive measures helping you to stay healthy and enjoy the monsoon season safely.

Tips to prevent health risks

Here are the tips to prevent health risks during the rainy season:

Proper nutrition

It is critical to boost your immunity during monsoon to stay away from health risks. Instead of reaching out for snacks, go for fresh foods and shift to an intake of more natural ingredients like fruits, vegetables, and nuts. The nutritious drinks are not only easy to take but help to maintain a balanced diet ensuring the necessary vitamins and minerals to keep illness at bay.

Eat freshly cooked food

Another way to get proper nutrients is by avoiding street food and properly shifting to home-cooked food. It is more susceptible to germs and infections compromising their hygiene. Freshly prepared meals are very effective in minimising food-borne diseases. Prioritise home-cooked food and avoid outside food as much as possible.

Wash your hands regularly

One of the most effective but simple ways to stay healthy during the rainy season is to wash your hands regularly with soap and water. The American Journal of Preventive Medicine reports that frequent handwashing reduces respiratory illness and diarrhoea risks significantly. Encourage the people of your family to wash their hands properly and at regular intervals.

Stay hydrated with clean water

It is very important to stay hydrated throughout the day. However, drinking water from unknown sources is not a good idea as it can cause gastrointestinal issues or other kinds of infection during monsoon. Hence, stay dehydrated but drink only clean water.

Include immunity-boosting spices

Most diseases are caused due to weak immunity, hence shift your food consumption to something that boosts your immunity. Add warm species to your natural intake with immunity and anti-inflammatory properties and it is highly beneficial during monsoon. Some common spices like turmeric, cloves, garlic, and ginger enhance the flavour of your meals and strengthen your immune system. It is good in both taste and health.