ICMR sets ball rolling on transporting medical supplies by drones

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has partnered with TSAW Drones, a drone logistics start-up, to further its ambitious projects aimed at delivering vital medical supplies using drones.





The six-month project by ICMR entails regular deliveries to support healthcare facilities in three areas: Yaddari Bhuvanagiri district (Telangana), Manipal (Karnataka), and Lahaul (Himachal Pradesh). The objective is to connect various points, such as distribution centres and primary health centres, to facilitate the transfer of essential medical supplies, tuberculosis samples, tissue specimens, and diagnostic samples.

During the coronavirus pandemic, several government agencies in India tested drones for potential logistical support. ICMR, for instance, had introduced its i-Drone programme to explore the feasibility of using drones to distribute Covid-19 vaccines and medicines in India's northeastern region.

Dr. Sumit Aggarwal, Scientist–D and Program Officer at ICMR, hailed the initiative as a significant step, highlighting ICMR’s commitment to enhancing healthcare delivery. He stated, “By employing advanced drone technology, we're not just creating new avenues; we're dismantling barriers to healthcare access in India's most remote areas.”

Several private entities have experimented with drone deliveries for medicines and other supplies. Tata 1mg, a digital healthcare company, commenced drone deliveries of diagnostic samples and medications in Dehradun towards the end of 2022. Meanwhile, SRL Diagnostics, now known as Agilus Diagnostics, collaborated with Skye Air in April 2022 to use drones for sample collection and subsequent transportation to laboratories in Gurugram and Mumbai.

This partnership marks ICMR's first significant collaboration with a start-up. Kishan Tiwari, Founder and CEO of TSAW Drones, expressed confidence in the initiative, noting, “Navigating challenging terrains and reaching high altitudes to assist underserved communities presents a formidable challenge, but we are wholly equipped to handle it.”