Jaipur-based Prosthetic leg fitment centre set up in Equatorial Guinea

"The centre will not just provide artificial prosthetic limbs to persons with disabilities of Equatorial Guinea but also of the region, the release added

Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 9:34 PM IST
A Jaipur Foot fitment centre has been established at Mongomo in central Africa's Equatorial Guinea.

The sole manufacturer of the prosthetic leg, Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), signed an MoU with FCMNO, the charity foundation of the Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo's wife Constancia Mangue, a release said.

Mangue, in her meeting with Satish Mehta, executive president of the BMVSS, laid emphasis on the need to train local people to fit the prosthetic legs, the release issued by the BMVSS said.

"Mehta requested her to lead a pan-Africa initiative to provide Jaipur Foot limbs to all Africans who need them. This would enable them to regain their economic capacity and live a life of dignity, the release said.

Speaking in Jaipur, founder and chief patron of the BMVSS DR Mehta said in March 2022, the Ministry of External Affairs had sponsored a 'Jaipur Foot Artificial Limb Fitment' camp in Mongomo under its 'India for Humanity' programme.

