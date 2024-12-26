Mankind Pharma inks pact with Innovent for immunotherapy drug in India

Domestic drug maker Mankind Pharma on Thursday said it has entered into an agreement with Chinese pharma major Innovent Biologics to sell its anti-cancer drug Sintilimab in India under a licence.

Sintilimab, an advanced PD-1 immunotherapy, will be available in the country in three years. Industry sources indicate that Mankind Pharma intends to price Sintilimab competitively.

Under the agreement, Mankind Pharma will have exclusive rights to register, import, market, sell and distribute Sintilimab in India, while Innovent will oversee manufacturing and supply of the product, ensuring consistent availability and adherence to high-quality standards.

Marketed as TYVYT (Sintilimab injection) in China, Sintilimab is a PD-1 immunoglobulin G4 monoclonal antibody co-developed by Innovent and Eli Lilly. “Its mechanism of blocking the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway reactivates T-cells, enhancing the body’s natural ability to target and eliminate cancer cells,” the company said.

Atish Majumdar, Senior President, Sales and Marketing, Mankind Pharma said, “By bringing this innovative therapy to the Indian market, we are committed to improving patient outcomes and reinforcing our position as a leader in oncology. Mankind Pharma brings its extensive pharmaceutical expertise and expansive distribution network to this partnership, with a robust field force of 16,000 personnel and over 13,000 stockists across India.”

The Indian oncology market is estimated to be around Rs 8,000 crore, according to market research firm Ipsos. The deal also marks the first time that Mankind would be partnering with a Chinese firm for novel biologics.

Innovent claims that the drug has demonstrated efficacy and safety across multiple major cancer types with eight approved indications in China, including non-small cell lung cancer, liver cancer, gastric cancer, esophageal cancer, endometrial cancer and Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Also Read

“Sintilimab is expected to be launched in the Indian market in around three years, upon the successful completion of its Phase III clinical trial in India and subsequent approval by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI),” a person in the know said.

Mankind Pharma had entered the oncology space in 2023 following the acquisition of Panacea Biotec for a reported Rs 1,872 crore.

With immunotherapies, biologics, and biosimilars recognised as the future of oncology treatments, Sintilimab is expected to serve as a key growth driver for Mankind’s oncology portfolio.