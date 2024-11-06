Mankind Pharma shares gained 6.2 per cent in morning deals on Wednesday, November 6 and scaled a new high at Rs 2,882.75 per share on BSE. The demand for the stock came after the company posted good Q2FY25 results.

Around 9:45 AM, Mankind Pharma shares were up 1.23 per cent at Rs 2747.9 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.42 per cent at 79,807.91. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 1,10,038.92 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 2,882.75 per share on BSE and 52-week low of the stock was at Rs 1,760.15 per share.

Mankind Pharma declared its September quarter numbers on Tuesday after market hours. Delhi-based pharmaceuticals major reported a 29 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for Q2 FY25 at Rs 659 crore, up from Rs 511 crore reported in the same period last year.

The company's revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,077 crore in Q2 FY25, a 13.6 per cent Y-o-Y rise from Rs 2,708 crore reported in Q2 FY24. This growth has been attributed to strong performances in the domestic business and a jump in exports.

At the operating level, Mankind’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose to Rs 853 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 27.6 per cent in the September quarter as compared to Rs 686 crore and 25.2 per cent, respectively, in the same period last financial year.

Its domestic business revenues witnessed an on-year growth of 10.5 per cent to Rs 2,796 crore in the September quarter, up from Rs 2,529 crore reported in Q2 FY24.

The secondary sales of Mankind Pharma grew 8.6 per cent as compared to the 8 per cent reported for the Indian Pharma Market (IPM) in the September quarter, with a rise in prescriber penetration to 83.5 per cent from 83.2 per cent in the same quarter last financial year.

As per the filing, the company's growth was partially impacted by regulatory headwinds in certain key products in acute segments and certain initiatives adopted towards field force optimisation to further enhance efficiency. Mankind Pharma is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in India, known for its diverse portfolio of medicines and healthcare products. Founded in 1995 by Mr. R.C. Agarwal, the company has grown to become one of the largest and most prominent players in the Indian pharmaceutical industry.

In the past one year, Mankind Pharma shares have gained 54 per cent against Sensex's rise of 22 per cent.