Mumbai reports first GBS death as Maharashtra toll climbs to eight

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has confirmed the first death of a 53-year-old man due to Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) in Mumbai. He had returned from Pune, the epicentre of the GBS outbreak, about a fortnight ago. With this fatality, Maharashtra's death toll due to GBS has now reached eight.

The patient, who was a resident of the Wadala area, was admitted to BMC-run Nair Hospital on January 23, 2025, after experiencing weakness in his legs. He was later diagnosed with GBS and placed on a ventilator due to respiratory distress. Despite receiving medical care, the patient succumbed to the illness on Monday, February 10.

As of February 11, the number of suspected and confirmed cases has reached 197, and seven deaths have been attributed to the disease so far.

The BMC has clarified that GBS is not a contagious disease and cannot spread from person to person. The condition has been recognised for many years, and cases are reported throughout the year. In Mumbai, major hospitals and medical colleges treat a few GBS cases every month.

The 53-year-old patient had no prior symptoms of fever or diarrhoea and had a history of blood pressure issues. Officials also revealed that he had returned from Pune 16 days before being admitted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old girl from Palghar is currently undergoing treatment for GBS at the same hospital. She had experienced fever before being diagnosed but is reportedly responding well to treatment. The BMC has reassured citizens that all municipal hospitals and medical colleges in Mumbai are well-equipped to handle GBS cases, with adequate supplies of medicines, equipment, and expert medical staff.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome is a rare autoimmune disorder in which the immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nervous system, leading to muscle weakness and, in severe cases, paralysis. Although the exact cause remains unknown, it often follows a bacterial or viral infection.

Health officials are urging citizens to be vigilant about GBS and its symptoms, which include sudden weakness or paralysis in the legs or arms, difficulty walking, and prolonged diarrhoea and fever.

To minimise the risk of infections that can potentially trigger GBS, the BMC has issued several public health advisories. These advisories recommend boiling drinking water before consumption, consuming fresh and hygienic food, avoiding the storage of cooked and raw food together, and maintaining strict personal hygiene.

The BMC also strongly advises individuals to seek immediate medical attention if they experience sudden muscle weakness.

(With inputs from PTI)