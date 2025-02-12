Small pharma companies get 1 year breather to implement Schedule M

Small and medium-sized pharma units with an annual turnover of less than Rs 250 crore get a breather, with the Union health ministry granting a one-year conditional extension for implementing the revised Schedule M guidelines until December 31, 2025.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday released the final notification amending the Drugs Rules, 1945, to extend the deadline for small pharma companies to implement the revised Schedule M.

Schedule M, which sets quality standards and good manufacturing practices (GMP) for pharmaceutical companies, was notified by the health ministry in January last year.

Initially, large pharmaceutical companies with an annual turnover exceeding Rs 250 crore were given six months to comply with the revised Schedule M norms, while those with a turnover of Rs 250 crore or less were provided a 12-month deadline.

However, several MSME industry bodies had sought a two-year extension to comply with the guidelines, highlighting challenges in financing machinery procurement and increasing and training manpower, which prevented timely compliance.

Industry associations, including the Federation of Healthcare Professionals (FOPE), RSS-affiliated Laghu Udyog Bharati (LUB), and various state drug manufacturing associations representing the MSME pharma sector, had been requesting an extension until December 2026.

This was followed by the health ministry releasing a draft notification seeking stakeholder comments last month.

With the formal notification of the extension, all pharmaceutical units in India are expected to conform to the revised Schedule M from January 1, 2026.

The extension, however, is subject to small pharma companies submitting an online application to the central licensing approval authority along with an upgradation plan within three months from the date of notification publication.

“After three months, an audit of these facilities will be conducted, and action will be taken if the committed upgradation is not implemented,” the health ministry had earlier stated.

Industry experts have indicated that around 8,500 out of 10,500 pharmaceutical units in India belong to the MSME sector. With only around 2,000 MSME units currently holding WHO-GMP certification, many small pharma units were facing the threat of shutting down operations.