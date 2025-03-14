Now, tussle starts between Herbalife and Modiway in weight-loss market

Los Angeles-headquartered Herbalife, which is India’s largest direct-selling company powered by its weight-loss and management products, with revenues touching $800 million in 2023, could face a challenge from a homegrown player.

Leveraging his direct-selling company Modicare, which already has over 60 lakh consultants selling a range of consumer products, Samir Modi, managing director, has launched Modiway that claims to offer a weight-loss solution to Indians at a much lower cost than clinics.

The weight-loss market hit $25 billion in 2024 and is expected to expand to $55 billion by 2033, according to industry estimates.

Modi, who was recently involved in a battle with his mother, which led to his ouster as director from cigarette company Godfrey Phillips, said: “Weight-loss solutions and products is a huge market, which includes Herbalife, weight-loss clinics, and health supplement companies. We are looking at revenues of around ₹2,400 crore in the first year, out of which 50 per cent will come from weight-loss and other health-related products.”

Modi’s offering comes through one-month and 90-day kits, which include fat-burner tea, plant-based protein shakes, and fat-burner capsules with garcinia cambogia, green coffee bean, and green tea extract for a price of ₹8,800. Modi claimed: “What we expect is a loss of weight between 4.5 kg and 6 kg in a month provided you also follow the other instructions. It is far cheaper than going to a weight-loss clinic where the average cost is ₹12,000 for reducing 1 kg of weight.” To support the weight-loss efforts, Modiway has already set up 45 outlets known as Mfit where consumers can seek advice from nutritionists, participate in exercise classes, and test products. The products are all manufactured in India through third-party companies, though the base ingredients in some cases are imported, like proteins from DuPont, and the formulation is made in-house.