Healthcare professionals moving abroad for better careers and lifestyle

Many Indian healthcare professionals, especially doctors and nurses, are moving to other countries for better job opportunities. They prefer places like the UK, US, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East because these countries offer higher salaries, better working conditions, and advanced medical facilities.

Many Indian doctors also find more chances to grow in their careers and get better recognition for their work abroad.

According to a report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), there are several reasons why they choose to leave India. Better pay, work-life balance, and advanced technology are some of the main factors.

Comparatively, foreign countries often have fewer patients per doctor, better equipment, and more research opportunities. Countries like the UK have made it easier for Indian doctors to join their healthcare system, while the US attracts many through the USMLE exam.

“What we’re seeing is an interesting shift, healthcare professionals from smaller cities are no longer settling for limited opportunities. They’re willing to take bold steps, work hard, clear international licensing exams like AMC (for International Medical Graduates to work in Australia), OPRA (For International pharmacists to work in Australia), and more, and build careers abroad where their skills are highly valued, they are better compensated, and there is real work-life balance,” Dr. Akram Ahmad, Founder and CEO Academically Global, said.

However, moving abroad is not easy. Indian doctors and nurses must pass tough exams like PLAB (UK), USMLE (US), or AMC (Australia) to work in these countries. They also face cultural differences, high living costs, and being away from their families. Despite these challenges, many healthcare professionals feel the benefits outweigh the difficulties, and they settle abroad for a better future.

Also Read

This migration has both good and bad effects on India. On one hand, it creates a shortage of skilled doctors and nurses, especially in rural areas. On the other hand, Indian healthcare workers send money back home, improving the economy. Their success also boosts India’s reputation in global healthcare. While India is losing some of its best talent, it is also becoming a leader in providing skilled medical professionals worldwide.

However, it is also noted that many doctors and healthcare professionals enhance their expertise abroad and return to India after a few years to contribute to the healthcare sector.

“It's great to see healthcare students and professionals from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India dream beyond borders. Their journey to international healthcare systems is not just about career mobility; it’s about reshaping their futures, making a meaningful impact in global healthcare, and ultimately elevating the standards of living for their families and their communities at large,” Ahmed added.