Physical inactivity on the rise in India: What it means for your health?

Is our modern lifestyle steering us towards a health crisis? Recent studies suggest a concerning trend: a global increase in physical inactivity, particularly prevalent in specific regions. This shift poses significant implications for health and well-being.

Global and regional trends

The proportion of adults who are physically inactive globally stands at 31 per cent. However, this figure escalates dramatically in certain regions. In India, 49.4 per cent of adults do not meet the recommended activity levels, followed closely by 45.7 per cent in Pakistan. In contrast, Bhutan and Nepal report much lower inactivity rates at 9.9 per cent and 8.2 per cent, respectively. Projections indicate that by 2030, India's inactivity rate could surge to 59.9 per cent if current trends persist.

The highest rates of physical inactivity are seen in the high-income Asia Pacific region (48 per cent) and South Asia (45 per cent). Other regions show varying levels, from 28 per cent in high-income Western countries to 14 per cent in Oceania. These figures highlight significant regional disparities that need urgent attention.

A worrying trend



Experts note a concerning rise in physical inactivity among adults, with a five percentage point increase observed between 2010 and 2022. If this trend continues, inactivity levels could rise to 35 per cent by 2030, steering the world further away from the global target to reduce physical inactivity by then.

Health recommendations



The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that adults engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity per week. Physical activity encompasses all forms of movement, including walking, cycling, sports, active recreation, and household chores.

Expert opinions



“These new findings highlight a lost opportunity to reduce cancer, heart disease, and improve mental well-being through increased physical activity,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

He further emphasised the need for renewed commitments, strengthened policies, and increased funding to combat this trend.

Gender and age disparities also persist, with women generally being more inactive than men and older adults (over 60) being less active than their younger counterparts. “Physical inactivity is a silent threat to global health,” stated Rudiger Krech, director of health promotion at WHO. He called for innovative strategies to make physical activity more accessible, affordable, and enjoyable for all.

Health benefits of physical activity

Regular physical activity can significantly reduce the risk of various chronic diseases. According to WHO, it can lower the risk of certain cancers by 8-28 per cent, heart disease and stroke by 19 per cent, diabetes by 17 per cent, and depression and dementia by 28-32 per cent. An estimated 4-5 million deaths annually could be prevented if the global population were more active.

Signs of improvement



Despite the overall concerning trends, some countries are showing promising signs of improvement. Nearly half of the world’s countries have made progress over the past decade, with 22 countries on track to reduce inactivity by 15 per cent by 2030 if current trends continue.

Call to action



In response to these findings, WHO urged countries to enhance their policy implementation to promote physical activity. This includes grassroots and community sports, active recreation, and transport initiatives like walking and cycling.

Fiona Bull, head of the WHO Unit for Physical Activity, stressed that promoting physical activity requires a whole-of-society approach to create environments that facilitate and encourage active lifestyles.

“Promoting physical activity goes beyond promoting individual lifestyle choice — it will require a whole-of-society approach and creating environments that make it easier and safer for everyone to be more active in ways they enjoy to reap the many health benefits of regular physical activity,” she said.