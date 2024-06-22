Home / Health / NEET-PG postponed, health ministry to assess exam process robustness

NEET-PG postponed, health ministry to assess exam process robustness

The fresh date of this examination will be notified at the earliest, said the Union health ministry

Protest, NEET Protest, UGC NET Protest
A policewoman detains a member of Indian Youth Congress during a protest outside the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG and UGC-NET examinations issue. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 10:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said it has decided to postpone the NEET-PG entrance examination, scheduled to be held on June 23, as a "precautionary measure" in the wake of recent allegations on the integrity of certain competitive exams.

Ministry of Health has decided to undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of processes of the NEET-PG entrance examination, conducted by the National Board of Examination (NTA) for medical students, it said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"It has accordingly been decided, as a precautionary measure to postpone the NEET-PG entrance examination, scheduled to be held tomorrow -- 23rd June, 2024," the ministry said.

The fresh date of this examination will be notified at the earliest, it said.

"Ministry of Health sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to the students. This decision has been taken in the best interests of the students and to maintain the sanctity of the examination process," the ministry said.

Also Read

Even 0.001% negligence must be dealt with: SC to NTA on NEET irregularities

NEET-UG 2024-25: Record 24 lakh applications received from candidates

NEET UG 2024 row: SC verdict proves issues in exam, says Alakh Pandey

NEET-UG accused scores 85.8 percentile in Physics and only 5 in Chemistry

Grace marks given to 1,563 NEET candidates to be cancelled: Centre to SC

Budget 2024: Boost for women through subsidies, health initiatives expected

Heatwave abates in north India under influence of western disturbances

Intense heatwave: Three hospitals in Delhi record 45 heat-related deaths

Nikon India aims for 10% growth in FY25, to expand healthcare business

Most heatstroke deaths in Delhi involved comorbidities: Health minister

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :NEET UGNEET rowHealth Ministry

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 10:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story