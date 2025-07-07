Planned C-section babies at more risk of developing leukaemia later: Study

Having a planned caesarean section during delivery could be related to an increased risk of leukaemia -- a blood cancer -- later in the child's life, compared with an emergency C-section, a study has found.

A C-section delivery of a child involves making a surgical cut in the mother's abdomen and uterus. The need for delivering via a C-section can be planned or arise as an emergency during labour.

Researchers at Karolinska Institute said that exposure of a baby to vaginal bacteria in an emergency C-section -- which usually begins as a vaginal delivery -- could be why planned C-sections carry an increased risk of certain diseases, compared to emergency ones.

"We don't want mothers to feel anxious about medically indicated C-sections. But when this result is combined with other study results showing that the risk of later asthma, allergies, or type 1 diabetes increases in children born by planned C-section, there is reason to discuss C-sections that are not medically indicated," lead author Christina-Evmorfia Kampitsi, researcher at Karolinska Institutet, said. The study, published in The International Journal of Cancer, looked at nearly 25 lakh children born in Sweden during 1982-1989 and 1999-2015 from the Medical Birth Register. ALSO READ: Genomic testing sees sharp uptake in India, now growing beyond metros More than 375,000 of these (15.5 per cent) were born by a C-section, of which 1,495 later developed leukaemia -- a cancer affecting blood and bone marrow.

Overall, children born by a C-section were seven per cent more likely to develop acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, compared to those born vaginally. However, compared to an emergency C-section, birth via a planned C-section was associated with a 21 per cent higher risk of developing acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, the most common form of childhood leukaemia. "We observed an increased (acute lymphoblastic leukaemia) risk among children delivered by planned C-section (of 21 per cent)," the authors wrote. Emergency caesarean sections usually begin as a vaginal delivery, which causes stress for the baby and exposure to vaginal bacteria if the amniotic sac has ruptured, they said.