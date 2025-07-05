Centre to deploy team for health measures after Kerala confirms Nipah case

The Centre will deploy a team of experts to support Kerala in public health measures following the confirmation of at least one Nipah virus case in the state, according to sources.

This comes after the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, on Friday confirmed Nipah infection in a 38-year-old woman from Palakkad district. The affected patient is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Malappuram.

Tests are also ongoing for samples from an 18-year-old girl, who had succumbed to acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) in Kozhikode three days ago.

Health authorities in these three districts have been put on high alert, with officials working on contact tracing and quarantining people who could be at risk of infection.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that a total of 345 people have already been traced as possible contacts for the two patients. “Out of these, 211 people are in Malappuram, 91 in Palakkad and 43 in Kozhikode district,” she added. Reports suggest that at least 26 rapid response teams have been set up in each of the three affected districts in response to the evolving situation. These teams will carry out contact tracing, symptom monitoring and public awareness. Nipah is a zoonotic virus that is transmitted from animals to humans, with the fruit bat being a natural carrier of the virus.