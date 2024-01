Rating agency ICRA projected a stable outlook for the Indian hospital industry in its report on the industry trends and outlook for the financial year 2024. The projection indicated a rise in capacity building and occupancy, translating into a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) revenue growth to the tune of 12 to 14 per cent in FY24 for its sample set of companies as opposed to 17 per cent in FY23.

Speaking on the rise in the trend of capacity building by private hospitals, Mythri Macherla, Assistant Vice President and Sector Head, ICRA, said that the broader industry has announced significant bed additions. Overall, most private players (including ICRA’s sample set companies) are expected to add over 30,000 beds in the next four to five years at an investment of around Rs 32,500 crore.

