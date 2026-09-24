Researchers explore immune-based approach for durable hair regrowth

Researchers are exploring whether manipulating the immune environment around hair follicles could eventually lead to more durable treatments for hair loss, an approach being described as a potential “hair vaccine”.

A review published in the European Journal of Pharmacology examines whether immune modulation could be combined with regenerative medicine to treat different forms of hair loss. However, the researchers make clear that no clinically validated vaccine currently exists to prevent or cure hair loss.

“Calling this a ‘hair vaccine’ makes the concept immediately understandable, but the underlying science is far more interesting than the name,” said Debraj Shome, co-founder and director of Mumbai-based The Esthetic Clinics and one of the paper's authors. “We are not talking about vaccinating people against baldness tomorrow.”

The concept partly builds on the role of the immune system in hair growth and loss. Hair follicles have a specialised protective environment, known as immune privilege, which helps shield them from inappropriate immune attack. In alopecia areata, an autoimmune form of hair loss, this protection can break down, allowing immune activity to interfere with normal hair growth. Independent experts, however, caution against interpreting the research as evidence that a vaccine against hair loss is approaching clinical use. “Calling this approach a ‘hair vaccine’ may create expectations that the current science cannot yet support. At present, there is no clinical evidence for a vaccine that can reliably prevent or permanently reverse hair loss,” said Ruben Bhasin Passi, consultant, dermatology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram.