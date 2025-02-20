Secondary infertility: What is it? Why is it rising in India? Details

India has overtaken China as the world's most populous country. However, alongside this population surge, infertility rates have also been steadily rising. Over the years, the overall infertility rate has increased significantly—from 22.4% in 1992–93 to 25.3% in 2005–06, reaching 30.7% in 2015–16.

While infertility remains a growing concern, another issue is gaining attention—secondary infertility. This condition affects couples who struggle to conceive again after a successful first pregnancy. Surprisingly, secondary infertility is becoming more prevalent in India. Studies indicate that its prevalence rose to 28.6% in 2015–16, marking a 5.9% increase.

What is Secondary Infertility?

Secondary infertility is the inability to conceive or carry a pregnancy to term after previously having one or more successful pregnancies. This condition differs from primary infertility, where a couple has never been able to conceive.

Many factors can contribute to secondary infertility, including:

Age-related decline in egg and sperm quality

Underlying reproductive health issues, such as PCOS, endometriosis, or uterine fibroids

Lifestyle factors, including stress, obesity, smoking, and excessive alcohol consumption

Hormonal imbalances affecting ovulation and sperm production

Medical conditions, such as diabetes or thyroid disorders

Both men and women can experience secondary infertility, and early diagnosis is crucial for improving the chances of conception.

According to Dr Manjusha Goel, lead consultant in obstetrics and gynaecology at CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, secondary infertility occurs when a woman is unable to conceive despite having had a previous pregnancy or abortion, India Today reported.

Unlike primary infertility, where conception has never occurred, secondary infertility happens after an earlier successful pregnancy. Several factors contribute to this issue, including age-related fertility decline, reproductive health problems, and lifestyle choices.

Who is most affected?

Fertility naturally declines with age. The quality and quantity of a woman's eggs decrease over time, making conception more challenging. The same applies to men, as sperm quality also deteriorates with age. Healthy eggs and sperm are both essential for a successful pregnancy.

Dr. Goel highlights that as more couples delay parenthood, they face reduced ovum quality and quantity. This age group is also more likely to develop lifestyle-related health conditions that can affect fertility.

However, age is not the only factor. Dr Mandavi Rai, senior fertility and IVF specialist at Motherhood Fertility & IVF, Noida, points out that even younger couples experience secondary infertility. High-stress levels, among other factors, can contribute to fertility challenges. She emphasizes the importance of early awareness for timely diagnosis. She also suggests some basic rules that need to be followed, like eating clean, exercising and limiting the consumption of alcohol to increase your chances of conception and carrying a baby full term.