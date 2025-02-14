Eyecare hospital chain MaxiVision expands in western India, eyes IPO

MaxiVision, the eyecare hospital chain led by healthcare industry veteran GSK Velu, traditionally focused on South India, is now expanding its footprint in western India, with Maharashtra as its key target market, backed by an investment of Rs 500 crore.

The company has announced a partnership with Ojas Group of Eye Hospitals to strengthen its presence in Mumbai, where it plans to establish five new hospitals next year.

Beyond Mumbai, the group is eyeing expansion in key Maharashtra cities such as Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, and Kolhapur, tapping into existing ophthalmology practices and enhancing them with cutting-edge technology.

Two brownfield acquisitions are also planned in Mumbai, though details of the acquisitions remain undisclosed. Speaking on the partnership, GSK Velu, promoter and chairman of MaxiVision Super Speciality Eye Hospital, stated: "This collaboration aligns with our vision to expand our footprint across Maharashtra, for which Rs 500 crore has been allocated. Our first phase of expansion will focus on key cities in Maharashtra before moving into tier-II and tier-III cities using a hub-and-spoke model. Within the next two years, our goal is to reach 100 centres." MaxiVision currently operates 52 centres, with two more being added imminently, bringing the total to 54. The company projects exceeding 60 centres by the end of March and aims to reach 100 within the next two years.

For this, the company is leveraging strategic partnerships and investments to achieve its growth targets. Commenting on the collaboration, Niteen Dedhia, promoter and chairman of Ojas Eye Hospitals, stated: "This collaboration will enable us to leverage MaxiVision’s investment capabilities and expand our practice across Mumbai and Maharashtra. This investment will be utilised primarily for infrastructure and equipment. Currently, we are looking to expand to South Bombay, Central Bombay, Thane, Mulund, and New Bombay—essentially covering the entirety of Bombay." Currently, Ojas Group of Hospitals has a presence in Bandra and Kandivali. Going ahead, they will further expand in tier-II areas around Mumbai, including Palghar, Daman, and parts near Namdev, which are strong catchment areas.

This rapid growth is fuelled by a Rs 1,300 crore investment, out of which Rs 500 crore is specifically earmarked for Maharashtra over the next two years. The overall investment is being provided by Quadria Capital. The investment will be directed towards greenfield and brownfield projects, as well as partnerships and acquisitions. While Maharashtra remains a priority, MaxiVision is also actively expanding in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, with further potential for future expansion. While opportunities in East India are not being actively pursued at this stage, the company remains open to considering them if they arise.

The company is exploring both organic growth and mergers and acquisitions to accelerate its presence in new markets. MaxiVision is also setting its sights on the stock market, with plans to go public within the next two years. The IPO will provide further capital to fuel its growth strategy, which aims to expand its reach in underserved areas through a hub-and-spoke model. This approach will place advanced eyecare hospitals (hubs) in major cities, while smaller centres will offer primary eyecare services in semi-urban and rural areas. "We are also considering an IPO within the next two years, though it is still in the planning stage," Velu added.