Spa days, supplements, productivity: Doctors bust 15 common self-care myths

Self-care has become one of the most overused and misunderstood health terms of our time. Often marketed as indulgence, aesthetic rituals, or productivity optimisation, it is increasingly presented as both a luxury and a cure-all.

For this week’s Fact-Check Friday, Health With BS spoke to Dr Shovana Veshnavi, Principal Consultant, Internal Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Noida, and Dr Astik Joshi, Child, Adolescent & Forensic Psychiatrist, New Delhi, to debunk myths around the concept of self-care, explain why context, biology, and balance matter more than trends.

1. Is self-care selfish?

Myth: Self-care is selfish and only about personal indulgence.

Fact: Self-care is preventive healthcare. “Self-care is fundamentally a health maintenance practice, not an act of selfishness,” says Dr Shovana Veshnavi. Adequate sleep, nutrition, physical activity, stress management, and medication adherence help individuals function better at work, in relationships, and as caregivers. Ignoring health needs, she explains, increases long-term disease risk and healthcare burden. “Just as you cannot pour from an empty cup, you cannot sustain responsibilities without caring for your wellbeing.” Dr Astik Joshi adds that self-care differs from indulgence because its objective is long-term health optimisation, not momentary desire fulfilment. 2. Does effective self-care always cost money? Myth: Self-care requires spending on wellness products, therapies, or retreats.

Fact: The most effective self-care practices are often free. Sleep, walking, hydration, time in nature, mindfulness, social connection, and breathing exercises provide measurable health benefits without financial investment, Dr Veshnavi explains. “The wellness industry has commercialised self-care,” she says, “but health does not depend on purchasing power.” Dr Joshi notes that while some people benefit from therapy or gym access, many self-care practices primarily require time, consistency, and energy—not money. 3. Is self-care just pampering? Myth: Self-care mainly means spa treatments, massages, or beauty rituals. Fact: Real self-care is often unglamorous. “True self-care includes attending medical appointments, managing chronic illness, preparing nutritious meals, maintaining hygiene during low mental health periods, and setting boundaries,” says Dr Veshnavi.

Whilst relaxation has value, she explains, discipline-driven habits usually deliver greater long-term benefit than occasional pampering. Dr Joshi adds that pampering alone cannot address the whole self. “Self-care is holistic and must be tailored to individual needs.” 4. Does one self-care routine suit everyone? Myth: A single self-care formula works for all. Fact: Self-care must be individualised. What restores one person may exhaust another. Age, gender, work schedules, chronic illness, neurodivergence, culture, and life stage all influence self-care needs. “Someone with anxiety needs different strategies than someone with a physical illness,” explains Dr Joshi. Dr Veshnavi stresses that effective self-care adapts across life phases rather than copying influencer routines.

5. Is self-care the same as “treating yourself”? Myth: Self-care means doing whatever feels good in the moment. Fact: Self-care prioritises long-term wellbeing over instant gratification. “The difference lies between pleasure and care,” says Dr Veshnavi. Choices that feel good like overeating, avoiding medical visits, late-night screen use may undermine health. Dr Joshi describes self-care as identifying needs that improve long-term functioning, even when uncomfortable. 6. Does self-care mean doing everything alone? Myth: Self-care requires complete self-sufficiency. Fact: Seeking help is a core part of self-care. Recognising when professional support is needed reflects self-awareness, not weakness. “Depression, trauma, and serious illness often require intervention beyond self-management,” says Dr Veshnavi.

Dr Joshi emphasises that healthcare access and social support are essential components of a comprehensive self-care plan. 7. Are mental and physical self-care separate? Myth: Mental and physical health are unrelated. Fact: They are biologically interconnected. Exercise affects mood, stress impacts immunity, sleep deprivation disrupts emotional regulation, and inflammation influences brain function. “Addressing one domain without the other provides incomplete care,” says Dr Joshi. Holistic self-care supports the whole person. 8. Are influencer trends safe because they’re popular? Myth: Social media self-care trends are reliable. Fact: Popularity is not evidence. “The wellness industry on social media is largely unregulated,” warns Dr Veshnavi. Many trends prioritise profit over safety, sometimes promoting harmful behaviours or delaying medical care.

Dr Joshi advises extreme caution, especially when influencers lack healthcare qualifications. 9. Should self-care always boost productivity? Myth: Self-care must improve efficiency and performance. Fact: Self-care is not a productivity tool. “Sometimes self-care means accepting reduced productivity,” says Dr Veshnavi. Rest, sick leave, and boundary-setting are valid health needs—not failures. Dr Joshi notes that appropriate self-care may improve functioning, but productivity is a byproduct, not the purpose. 10. Does self-care require large amounts of time? Myth: Busy people cannot practise self-care. Fact: Small, consistent practices matter most. Two minutes of breathing, short walks, hydration, and sleep prioritisation can all support wellbeing. “Consistency matters more than duration,” says Dr Veshnavi.

Dr Joshi cautions that excessive time investment can itself become harmful. 11. Are supplements essential for self-care? Myth: Supplements and superfoods are necessary. Fact: Most people don’t need them. “For individuals eating varied diets, supplements are often unnecessary,” says Dr Veshnavi. Some populations need targeted supplementation, but this should be medically guided. Dr Joshi adds that self-care plans should address actual deficiencies, not marketing claims. 12. Does self-care guarantee happiness? Myth: Regular self-care prevents emotional distress. Fact: Self-care builds resilience, not immunity from suffering. “You can practise self-care and still experience anxiety, depression, or grief,” says Dr Veshnavi. Suggesting otherwise places unfair blame on individuals.

Dr Joshi notes that appropriate self-care increases the likelihood of wellbeing—but does not eliminate life’s challenges. 13. Is self-care mainly for women? Myth: Self-care is less relevant for men. Fact: Self-care is universal. Gendered marketing obscures the fact that men face higher risks from neglected health and delayed care. “Health needs are human, not gendered,” says Dr Joshi. 14. Does more self-care mean better health? Myth: More self-care activities equal better outcomes. Fact: Quality matters more than quantity. Overloading routines can increase stress and health anxiety. “Effective self-care addresses specific deficits,” explains Dr Joshi. Simplification is sometimes the healthiest choice.