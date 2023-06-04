USFDA inspections of Indian sites still below pre-Covid-19 levels

Despite the surge in USFDA scrutiny of Indian Pharma plants, on an average Indian sites have had only a nine per cent share of total global inspections, analysts point out. Moreover, while the pace of inspections has been on the rise since calendar year 2020, it is still significantly below pre-Covid-19 levels.
According to an analysis by India-Ratings, Indian Pharma is exposed to an average nine per cent of overall global inspections over CY09 to Q1FY23. “According to USFDA data, Indian pharma exposed to average nine per cent of inspections over CY09-Q1FY23 against US at 61 per cent. This is despite the fact that Indian companies have the second largest number of United States Federal Drug Administration (USFDA) approved plants (both API and formulations), largest number of ANDA filings (required for formulation) market share (around 35 per cent), largest number of DMF filings (required for API; market share around 50 per cent), volume share of around 40 per cent in US generic market,” Krishnanath Munde, associate director at India Ratings told Business Standard.
Ind-Ra believes that USFDA scrutiny to Indian facilities is part of the parcel of the Industry but India is not alone. Munde added that though players have scaled down the US operations, it still remains an important pharmaceutical market for Indian Pharma – accounting for almost one-third of the sales of top pharma firms.
Indian companies have significantly increased their presence in the US over the last two decades and overall business has transformed from plain vanilla to complex generics and now focusing on specialty generics in the US.
Despite rising scrutiny and certain plants under the radar, the US sales of top Pharma firms has actually increased over the years. For example, Zydus Lifesciences posted US revenues of Rs 3,709.2 crore in FY17 (around 38 per cent of consolidated revenues) which grew to Rs 7,445.1 crore in FY23 (43 per cent of overall revenues)
In a report earlier this year, Nirmal Bang said that USFDA regulatory uncertainty is the biggest concern for the pharma sector besides the price erosion in US generics. Also, the USFDA inspection rate is expected to increase from here on because the number of inspections is still way below the pre-Covid level (see chart). “The expected increase in USFDA inspections is due to both enhanced scrutiny as well as higher complex/specialty drug filings amid stiff competition in conventional products,” Nirmal Bang said.
Ind-Ra says that the likely pick-up in USFDA inspections during CY23 and CY24, while having an impact on some facilities and entities, will be less disruptive for the sector than the situation during CY15-CY16. ‘According to the USFDA data (Drug Quality Assurance), USFDA conducted total inspection of 428, 461, 545 and 156 in CY20, CY21, CY22 and Q1CY23, respectively against 1,668, 1,601, and 1,558 in CY17, CY18 and CY19, respectively (historical average of 1,810 over CY09-CY19). Though pace of inspection slowly increased since CY20 but still it is significantly below pre-Covid level,” Munde told Business Standard.
He felt that the proportion of official action indicated (OAI) after a site inspection is likely to revert to its historical rate of 10-15 percent (of total inspections) and USFDA inspections pick up to pre-Covid19 levels.
“The potential impact of any OAI depends on the criticality of the issue. While company-wise impact depends on the revenue contribution of the US for the affected plant, these have to be evaluated in conjunction with the overall pending product approvals from USFDA and ability of the company to do product site transfers to another USFDA approved facility,” he added.