What is Brain Fog? What are its causes, symptoms precautions, and more

Do you ever feel sleepy or tired at just 10 in the morning? Does it take longer for you to learn or recall any information? If yes, then there are chances that you might be suffering from Brain Fog, which can be defined as mental fuzziness caused by lack of sleep or even with underlying illness.

What is Brain Fog?

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Brain Fog includes the collection of symptoms such as having trouble concentrating, mild confusion, sluggish thoughts, forgetfulness, and general feeling of exhaustion. Most people experience such sensations occasionally, but if such things persist over time, it can have adverse effects on the quality of life.

High levels of inflammation and hormonal changes that control your mood, energy, and focus are the causes of it. The hormonal imbalances throw the body's systems out of balance, causing obesity, irregular menstruation and diabetes mellitus.

What are the causes of Brain Fog? Brain Fog might be the result of functional or structural damage to the prefrontal cortex. The prefrontal cortex is a part of the brain involved in cognitive functions like planning and decision-making.

Stress intensifies brain fog, typically caused by a lifestyle which is caused by a lifestyle encouraging hormonal imbalances.





ALSO READ: Brain fog, other long Covid symptoms focus of new small treatment studies According to a study published in 2022 in the journal Nature, COVID-19 can lead to abnormalities and 2 per cent faster grey matter loss in the prefrontal cortex, among other parts of the brain. People's cognitive abilities may then be impacted by this.

What are the symptoms of Brain Fog? If your brain is feeling foggy in the middle of a long workday and you lack motivation, your inability to recall crucial details, and propensity for mind wandering appear to be signs of brain fog. Some of the other symbols include: Trouble sleeping, insomnia

Headaches

Low energy or fatigue

Impaired cognitive function

Mood swings

Irritable

Forgetfulness

Trouble concentrating

Low motivation, lack of ideas

Excessive absences

Mildly depressed What are the precautions of Brain Fog? As we grow older, our brains also change and this changes our mental abilities. In this process mental decline is common, so it becomes essential to take preventive measures against brain fog to lower stress, maintain emotional stability or enhance memory.

Here are the precautions of Brain Fog:

Spend less time on the computer and mobile phone

Remind yourself to take a break

Positive thinking reduces stress

Get enough sleep

Regular exercise

Avoid alcohol, smoking, and drinking coffee

Finding enjoyable activities

Cut down on junk and

Add more greens and fruits to your diet

What is the treatment for Brain Fog? The first step in the process of the treatment is to identify the underlying cause. If mental trouble is because of lack of sleep, a good night's sleep can help you with it.

You can also make some better lifestyle changes like exercising, eating healthy food, challenging one's mind with puzzles and reducing cognitive cloudiness. The most beneficial thing could be to visit the specialist if the syndrome is caused by other psychological disorders or imbalances.

You might be suffering from brain fog, you might find it challenging to focus, recall or retain information. However, brain fog is treatable. The person should enhance the diet and sleep habits, incorporate creativity into daily activities and schedule their time without using a screen during the day.