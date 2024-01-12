What is Brain Fog? What are its causes, symptoms precautions, and more

What is Brain Fog?
What are the causes of Brain Fog? Brain Fog might be the result of functional or structural damage to the prefrontal cortex. The prefrontal cortex is a part of the brain involved in cognitive functions like planning and decision-making.
Stress intensifies brain fog, typically caused by a lifestyle which is caused by a lifestyle encouraging hormonal imbalances.
According to a study published in 2022 in the journal Nature, COVID-19 can lead to abnormalities and 2 per cent faster grey matter loss in the prefrontal cortex, among other parts of the brain. People's cognitive abilities may then be impacted by this.
What are the symptoms of Brain Fog? If your brain is feeling foggy in the middle of a long workday and you lack motivation, your inability to recall crucial details, and propensity for mind wandering appear to be signs of brain fog. Some of the other symbols include:
- Trouble sleeping, insomnia
- Headaches
- Low energy or fatigue
- Impaired cognitive function
- Mood swings
- Irritable
- Forgetfulness
- Trouble concentrating
- Low motivation, lack of ideas
- Excessive absences
- Mildly depressed
What are the precautions of Brain Fog? As we grow older, our brains also change and this changes our mental abilities. In this process mental decline is common, so it becomes essential to take preventive measures against brain fog to lower stress, maintain emotional stability or enhance memory.
- Spend less time on the computer and mobile phone
- Remind yourself to take a break
- Positive thinking reduces stress
- Get enough sleep
- Regular exercise
- Avoid alcohol, smoking, and drinking coffee
- Finding enjoyable activities
- Cut down on junk and
- Add more greens and fruits to your diet