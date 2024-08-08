WHO lists 30 pathogens likely to cause next pandemic, check the list here

A list of pathogens that could trigger the next pandemic has been made public by the World Health Organization (WHO). The updated list is comprehensive and includes a comparison of priority pathogens from previous lists (2017 and 2018) with the latest findings. According to the peer-reviewed journal Nature, more than 200 scientists evaluated evidence on 1,652 pathogen species, mostly viruses and some bacteria, over the course of approximately two years to determine which ones should be included on the list. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp 30 pathogens to cause next pandemic, says WHO: Insights A comparison of the recent findings and priority pathogens from the 2017 and 2018 lists is also included in the 2024 update. The evolving global health landscape is reflected in the inclusion of some pathogens that were previously excluded from the blueprint.

Last week, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and WHO, approached scientists and governments to reinforce and speed up worldwide research to plan for the next pandemic.

Dr Richard Hatchett, CEO of CEPI stated that, “WHO’s scientific framework for epidemic and pandemic research preparedness represents a crucial shift in how the world approaches countermeasure development, and one that is strongly supported by CEPI. As presented at the Global PandemicPreparedness Summit 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, this framework will guide and coordinate research into entire pathogen families.”

He further added, “This strategy aims to enhance the world’s ability to respond swiftly to unforeseen variants, emerging pathogens, zoonotic spillover, and unknown threats referred to as pathogen X".

WHO lists 30 pathogens to cause next pandemic: Overview

The recent update focuses on enhancing preparedness for emerging infectious diseases and boosting global research and development efforts, despite the fact that the blueprint continues to support R&D for pathogens such as plague, SARS-CoV-2, and monkeypox, diseases that have recently triggered global health emergencies.

The new procedure includes a modified 'pathogen prioritisation' approach, created with inputs from more than 200 scientists from 50 countries, including India.

1,652 pathogens from 28 viral families and one core group of bacteria were evaluated by these experts. This evaluation demonstrates the significance of international collaboration in enhancing global readiness for emerging pathogens, new variants, zoonotic transmissions (diseases passed from animals to humans), and potential threats like "Pathogen X."

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General said, “We need that same combination of science and political resolve to come together as we prepare for the next pandemic. Advancing our knowledge of the many pathogens that surround us is a global project requiring the participation of scientists from every country".