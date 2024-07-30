Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rajasthan health dept issues advisory after Chandipura virus patient found

Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar instructed the authorities to take necessary steps to prevent this disease from spreading after a Chandipura virus patient was found

Instructions were given to remain alert when cases of this disease were reported in Gujarat. (Representative image)
Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 8:47 PM IST
The Rajasthan Medical and Health Department on Tuesday issued a detailed advisory to take precautions and ensure necessary management after a Chandipura virus patient was found in Dungarpur district of the state.

Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar instructed the authorities to take necessary steps to prevent this disease from spreading after a Chandipura virus patient was found in the state. The department has instructed the principals of all the medical colleges of the state, chief medical and health officers and chief medical officers to ensure necessary action according to the advisory.

Additional Chief Secretary of Medical and Health Department Shubhra Singh said after a patient was found in Dungarpur district, arrangements have been made for the prevention and treatment of the disease across the state. Also, instructions have been given to conduct special vigilance in the border districts of Gujarat.

Singh said in the detailed advisory issued by the department, information has been given regarding the symptoms, investigation, treatment, prevention and vector control of the disease and instructions have been given to ensure management according to the advisory. Earlier also, instructions were given to remain alert when cases of this disease were reported in Gujarat.


First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 8:47 PM IST

