Is lung cleansing effective for prevention of lung cancer? Check details

Lung cleansing, or lung detoxification, is said to be the process to clean the lungs of pollutants, toxins and mucus. Here's all you need to know about lung cleansing

Lung Cancer
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 3:37 PM IST
This year, the World Lung Cancer Day 2024 highlighted the importance of debunking myths about lung cleansing and its role in the prevention of cancer. There is, however, no scientific evidence supporting the effectiveness of lung cleansing in the prevention of cancer. 

The doctors advise complementing such lung detoxification practices with standard medical care and not replacing it. Hence, as we have recently celebrated World Lung Cancer Day 2024, it is essential to address different myths, facts and the role of lung cleansing in the prevention of lung cancer.

Lung cancer is one of the major causes of cancer-related deaths globally. Hence, it becomes essential to have accurate and effective prevention strategies. 

What is Lung Cleansing?

Lung cleansing or lung detoxification refers to different methods and practices aiming to clean the lungs of pollutants, toxins and mucus. Proponents of lung cleansing suggest that it can improve respiratory function, boost lung cancer, and lower the risk of respiratory illnesses.

Some of the common cleansing techniques are: 
Steam therapy: Inhaling water vapour opening airways and helping the lungs drain mucus. 

Controlled coughing: Techniques to expel excess mucus from the lungs.
Postural drainage: Using different positions to help drain the user's mucus from his lungs.
Chest percussion: Tapping on the chest to dislodge mucus from the lungs.
Exercise: Physical activity to improve overall lung health and capacity. 
Dietary changes: It is better to consume antioxidant-rich food that supports lung health.

What are effective strategies to prevent lung cancer?

Apart from lung cleansing, there are several evidence-based ways to reduce the risk of developing lung cancer:
  1. Quitting smoking is one of the most effective solutions in lowering or preventing lung cancer.
  2. Limit your exposure to carcinogens like radon gas, asbestos, and industrial pollutants. Test your homes regularly ensuring proper ventilation in workplaces where hazardous materials are present. 
  3. It is pivotal to maintain a healthy lifestyle by enriching your diet with fruits and vegetables, regular exercise and maintaining a healthy weight. Improving overall health reduces cancer risk. 
  4. Individuals who are at high risk should test regularly. Smokers with family history of lung cancer should go for regular screenings using low-dose computed tomography (LDCT). Early detection increases the treatment outcomes. 
  5. Ensure vaccinations for respiratory infection like influenza and pneumonia are up to date. Chronic respiratory infection weakens lung health. 
First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 3:37 PM IST

