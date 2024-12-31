CDSCO, WB drugs body seize spurious drugs worth Rs 6.6 Cr in Kolkata

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday announced the seizure of spurious drugs worth Rs 6.6 crore during a raid on the premises of a wholesale firm in Kolkata. The operation was conducted jointly by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the Drugs Control Directorate, West Bengal.

The raid at the firm Care and Cure For You in Kolkata resulted in the seizure of anti-cancer, anti-diabetic, and other drugs suspected to be spurious.

“The drugs, labelled as being manufactured in various countries, including Ireland, Turkey, Bangladesh, and the United States of America (USA), were found without any supporting documents to prove their legitimate importation into India,” the ministry said.

The ministry added that the investigating team discovered several empty packing materials, further raising concerns over the authenticity of the seized products.

The investigation led to the arrest of the proprietor of the wholesale firm, who was taken into custody by the Drugs Inspector of CDSCO’s east zone wing. A court has granted judicial custody of the accused for 14 days and permitted further interrogation. “Further investigation into the matter is ongoing,” the ministry added.

This action follows Health Minister JP Nadda’s earlier announcement that the CDSCO, in collaboration with state drug controllers (SDCs), had undertaken over 300 enforcement actions after risk-based inspections of 400 drug manufacturing facilities till July 2024.

These inspections targeted facilities selected based on the frequency of NSQ (not of standard quality) drug reports, lodged complaints, and the significance of their products.

Also Read

“Raids and seizures are conducted only after thorough information via tip-offs, complaints, and prior investigation,” a member of the drugs control department said on the condition of anonymity.

This action comes as the apex drug regulator listed select batches of two drugs as spurious and 111 other drugs and formulations as not of standard quality (NSQ) in its drug alert for November 2024.

As part of its continuous regulatory surveillance process, the CDSCO collects drug samples from sales or distribution points, analyses them, and displays a list of spurious drugs on its portal monthly.

Between January and November 2024, the CDSCO identified 21 samples of spurious drugs and 729 samples of NSQ drugs, according to data from the regulator’s drug alerts. However, the regulatory body has not disclosed the total number of drug samples tested since March 2024.