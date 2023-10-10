World Mental Health Day 2023: Date, Theme, Importance, Facts, Celebration

World Mental Health Day is observed yearly on October 10, to bring issues to light regarding the mental health of people globally. The day is intended to make us more aware of our psychological well-being and the difficulties related to it, which is seen more as taboo.

World Mental Health Day also seeks to unite more and more help for the promotion and education regarding mental health. October 10 serves its need by turning the emphasis on the mental health challenges that people are struggling with frequently.

With the prolonged isolation following the COVID19 pandemic and, afterwards, the process of numerous conflicts bombarding us with a regular diet of death and destruction, individuals are at a more serious risk of losing their mental balance.

World Mental Health Day: History

The foundations of World Mental Health Day go back to the establishment of the World Federation for Mental Health in 1948, London. For more than sixty years, this association has been at the forefront of pushing for psychological health awareness and education.





Also Read: The idea of World Mental Health Day was first proposed in 1992 at the World Federation for Mental Health Congress conducted in Cape Town, South Africa. After the endorsement of the proposed idea, the inaugural of the Mental Health Day was marked on October 10, 1992.Also Read: Mental health: Women opt for teleconsultations, while men prefer in-person

World Mental Health Day 2023: Theme World Emotional Wellness Day 2023 gives an opportunity to people and networks to meet up under the flag of 'Mental health is a universal human right.’

This drive expects to improve diagnosis, increase awareness, and streamline steps that help and defend the psychological wellness of all, underlining that it is a principal human right.

World Mental Health Day 2023: Importance

World Mental Health Day holds vital importance as it fills in as the main global platform exclusively devoted to mental health awareness. The yearly program was founded to reveal insight into psychological illness and its significant effect on people, their work, families, and the general strength of communities and countries.

It focuses on the requirement for consistent and coordinated care for one's mind. It additionally highlights the significance of thorough help for people confronting both long term physical illnesses and related mental health difficulties.

Mental Health Day 2023: Celebration Instruct yourself as well as other people -- Find opportunity to teach yourself about psychological well-being issues and urge others to do likewise. Information is an incredible tool in breaking taboo.

Support Mental Health Associations – Remind yourself to volunteer or donate towards psychological well-being services and awareness.

Spread Awareness – Use your social media handles to share psychological well-being data, assets, and individual stories to decrease stigma.

Arrange Occasions – Host or take part in occasions like seminars, workshops, or art exhibitions within your community to advance mental health conversations and articulation.

Focus on Taking care of oneself- On World Mental Health Day, practice taking care of oneself and urge others to do as such. Participate in exercises that promote prosperity, like meditation, exercise, or relaxation.



Also Read: On World Mental Health Day, practice taking care of oneself and urge others to do as such. Participate in exercises that promote prosperity, like meditation, exercise, or relaxation.Also Read: Annual deaths due to strokes could be as high as 10 million by 2050: Report

World Mental Health Day: Facts Discrimination, harmful stereotypes, and stigma surrounding psychological wellness continue in different parts of society, including the family, schools, community and offices.

These hindrances stop healthy relationships, inclusive environments and social interactions that are vital for the prosperity of every society.

Mental health should be firmly positioned within a human rights structure, remembering it as a principal human rights. It is currently the commitment and responsibility of both state and worldwide associations to guarantee access to emotional well-being services, to better regular environments, security, food, shelter, and housing are fundamental components for mental prosperity.