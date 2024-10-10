World Mental Health Day 2024: History, Significance, theme, quotes and more

Mental health is very important for a healthy life, which means it is as important as physical health. Consequently, the World Mental Health Day , observed every year on October 10, brings attention to mental well-being. This day aims to increase understanding, dispel misconceptions, and encourage mental wellness support.

Good mental health is very important for healthy thoughts, emotions, and actions in daily life. There are factors such as trauma, stress, and social pressure leading to conditions like anxiety and depression. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp World Mental Health Day 2024: History World Mental Health Day was founded in 1992 by the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH), led by Deputy Secretary General Richard Hunter. This was first observed on October 10th when 12 countries participated. The goal of this day is to spread awareness, reduce stigma related to mental health and mobilise global support.





Also Read: World Mental Health Day: Why employers must act on mental health now Every year, this day shares a specific theme, and today, over 150 countries participate in it, making it a pivotal event. This movement has helped people across the world by encouraging conversations and advocating for mental health care as a human right.

World Mental Health Day 2024: Significance

World Mental Health Day has a mission to make health a global priority. This day encourages people to have open conversations about mental health and promote initiatives for mental well-being.

Every year, a theme is selected that reflects the aspects of mental health from increasing awareness of mental health conditions and highlights the importance of mental health. This day plays a key role in lowering stigma and motivating people to come forward and seek help.

World Mental Health Day 2024: Theme

The theme for World Mental Health Day is 'Mental Health At Work'. The theme reflects the psychological well-being of people in the workplace environment. Today is the 75th anniversary of WFMH and it prioritises the mental health of employees at work promoting health work-life balance.

More From This Section

World Mental Health Day: Top 20 Quotes

Here are the top 20 quotes: